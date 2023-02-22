LANDOVER — Pressure can force many athletes to crack and perform at less than their best.
But Thomas Johnson senior Elisa Ramos is more impervious than most, according to her coach Sam Shipley.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Thomas Johnson’s Elisa Ramos won the Class 3A girls pole vault at the state track and field championships Wednesday in Landover.
LANDOVER — Pressure can force many athletes to crack and perform at less than their best.
But Thomas Johnson senior Elisa Ramos is more impervious than most, according to her coach Sam Shipley.
At near exhaustion at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday night, Ramos willed herself over the bar at 11 feet, 9 inches in the Class 3A girls pole vault to successfully defend her state title at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex.
To do it, Ramos had to outlast Westminster senior Ryehn Byrnes in five rounds of jump-offs after both registered three misses at 12-6.
Both went on to clear 12-3 once during the jump-offs, and that will officially be Ramos’ winning height. It represented her best vault at an indoor meet and matched her overall personal best set during the outdoor season.
“It felt great. Definitely a great fight,” Ramos said of winning her third state title in the pole vault, following her indoor title and an outdoor championship last spring.
Ramos was the only individual champion crowned from Frederick County on the second day of the state indoor meet, which featured Class 3A and 4A schools.
“In high pressure situations, she is on it,” Shipley said.
Ramos, who also took fourth in the high jump, was not the county’s only champion, however.
Despite not winning a single event, the Urbana girls generated enough points to win their fourth consecutive state indoor team title in Class 4A, and they did so rather comfortably.
The Hawks qualified 22 athletes for the state meet and had at least one competing in all 13 events. They wound up scoring in 10 of them for a team score of 65, which easily propelled them past second-place Blake (38) for another team title, which follows the outdoor team championship they won last spring.
“It pays good dividends to have the depth that we have at the state track meet,” Urbana girls coach C.J. Ecalono said.
The Hawks’ 4x800 relay team was seeded last in 4A, but wound up taking fifth and providing four key points for the team.
Junior Claire Kim wasn’t expecting to score in the shot put, but she placed sixth to earn three points and back up veteran teammate Samantha Heyison, who was second and earned eight team points.
The Urbana girls had three runners score in the 55-meter hurdles and two runners score in the 300 dash. Senior Angeline Amefia led the charge in both races, placing third in the 55 hurdles and fourth in the 300 dash.
“We left points out there. It wasn’t a perfect meet,” Ecalono said. “But you hope it doesn’t have to be perfect at the state meet. That’s why you are a team. Together, everyone achieves more. We just have each other’s back, and that’s what we had today.”
Meanwhile, Thomas Johnson's boys were in the hunt for the team title throughout the meet, and they ended up third with 34 points, just five behind champion Northern and 3.5 behind runner-up Mergenthaler.
The Patriots were fueled by a trio of second-place finishes. Luke Freimanis was runner-up in the pole vault (12-6) and high jump (6-2), while James Partlow was second in the 3,200 (9:40.25). Freimanis was second in the vault on attempts, as champion Lukas Michael, of Westminster, won with a height of 12-6. TJ's Gilbert Ramos also cleared 12-6, taking third.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Fresh off Linganore High's wrestling team winning its first state duals championship last Saturday, coach Ben Arneson and senior middleweight Ben Lawn are this week's guest on The Final Score podcast.
Following a dramatic and tense come-from-behind win at Linganore this week, Urbana boys basketball coach Dave Crawmer and sophomore forward RJ Roche are this week's guests on The Final Score podcast.
On the heels of girls flag football becoming a varsity sport in Frederick County, new Tuscarora High football coach and Urbana assistant principal Ryan Hines is this week's guest on the Final Score.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.