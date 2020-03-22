Editor's note: In this unprecedented, unexpected time with no games to watch, our staff of five reminisces about the best games they've covered during their time as News-Post sports reporters.
The task of picking the best game I’ve covered in my career sent me scrounging through boxes in the basement of my house for old scorebooks, clippings, anything in my archives (such as they are) with records of that March day.
I must have thrown them away. But we came across the story in the News-Post’s digital archives. Instead of re-reading a yellowed, crumpled newspaper clip, I got to jog my memory with a clean white copy of my story on a computer screen.
I’ve been a sports reporter at the News-Post since 1974, covering everything from youth baseball to professional sports.
Of all the sports I’ve seen, one event stands out in my mind: The 1975 Class A (now Class 3A) boys basketball state final between Thomas Johnson and Catonsville at University of Maryland’s Cole Field House in College Park.
The Patriots edged the Comets 52-50. It was TJ’s first state basketball championship in school history. The late Mike Rice blocked two shots in the final 10 seconds of the game, preserving the win for TJ.
How I ended up covering the game for the FNP is somewhat of a story in itself.
It was my first year here. I had been hired as a sports correspondent (or stringer, in newspaper language) that fall.
I wasn’t even supposed to be covering that championship game. I was there freelancing for WTRI, a now-defunct radio station in Brunswick, providing them with some basic game information and postgame quotes from the coaches.
Typically, the more experienced sports reporters at the FNP would get such a game assignment. But, as it happened, the reporter assigned to cover the championship game did not show up.
Former FNP reporter-photographer Neil Sandler was there to write a reaction story on the game. With about 10 minutes before the game started, Neil and I realized the other News-Post reporter had not arrived.
In those days, with less than five minutes before the start of the game, there was no way to contact former FNP sports editor Stan Goldberg. Neil and I decided I would write the game story, while he would write the reaction story and take photos.
I had never covered a state high school championship before. This was big stuff for me.
Turns out, I ended up with a thriller.
I wasn’t the only rookie out on the floor that day: TJ coach Tom Dickman was in his first year with the Patriots.
I recall Dickman, who would go on to win seven state championships in 28 years with the Patriots, telling me after the game how his players were on “cloud nine” and how they would remember this game for the rest of their lives.
“I’m really happy for the players,” he said after the game. “They had to do a lot of suffering to get here.”
I wasn’t sure I would even get a byline on the story. But, sure enough, there it was — a six-column headline across the top of Page C1, and a story with my name on it.
Not a bad result for a spot start by a rookie reporter.
