In the past 18 months, Naseem Pacheco went from facing Walkersville in the first week of his junior season at Tuscarora to suiting up for the Lions on Friday night.
Pacheco, a 6-foot, 190-pound running back, moved into the Walkersville district last summer and was persuaded by a number of his current teammates to join the football team for his final season.
“I knew Josiah [Jones] and Nate Wolf, and those guys were texting me all summer like, ‘We need you,’” Pacheco said. “I said, ‘All right.’ Told my mom, and we ended up moving out here, and I love it here.”
With his team limited to just three days of practice this week, Pacheco and the Lions offense clicked early while Walkersville’s defense finished strong in a 41-7 win over Urbana at Oakdale High School.
“We’ve been through a lot. The kids have been through a lot, so this is for them,” Lions coach Joe Polce said.
Due to a recent COVID issue within the Lions program, Walkersville missed 10 days of practice and last week’s scrimmage and could not practice until Tuesday. But Polce noted the Lions strung together a series of strong practices leading into Friday.
“Tuesday was tough. We thought the game was going to be cancelled, so the kids were down. Wednesday we found out the game was on, and Wednesday and Thursday’s practices were unbelievable,” Polce said.
Pacheco led the Walkersville rushing attack with 113 yards on 16 carries including a pair of touchdowns.
“We couldn’t do nothing without our offensive line. They’re amazing,” Pacheco said.
Perhaps his only stumble came after the game, trying to remember the last names of his new offensive linemen who paved the way for his strong effort on the ground.
On the Lions’ third offensive play of the game, Pacheco shed a Hawks defender near the Urbana 20 and coasted the rest of the way into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown run.
The Lions quickly built a comfortable lead of 35-7 midway through the third quarter. Josiah Jones had a 45-yard touchdown run. Following a Walkersville fumble recovery, Jeremiah Franklin caught a 9-yard fade in the corner of the end zone from Andrew Stroka.
Set up with a first-and-goal from the Hawks’ 4 following an interception by Nico McDonald, Pacheco powered his way for his second touchdown, bouncing back across the right side of Lions’ offensive line and in for the Lions final touchdown.
“We’ve got some calves that can run the ball. Stroka threw it great, and we’ve got some dudes who can catch,” Polce said.
Following stalled drives by both offenses, Urbana tied the game at 7-7 as Hawks quarterback Kyle Howes found Eric Kolar for a 12-yard touchdown pass.
Jones, who finished with 107 rushing yards, added touchdown runs from a yard and 3 yards in the second quarter as Walkersville built a 21-7 halftime lead.
Howes was 11-of-19 passing for 128 yards. Kolar had five catches for 62 yards.
“We graduated our whole offensive line last year, so we’re young up front,” Hawks coach Brad Wilson said. “We’ve got skill guys all over, but we just need our line to jell quicker.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.