THURMONT — Middletown’s tallest tennis player on the boys side is nicknamed “Tree,” and it might as well apply to the rest of the team.
The Knights’ starting lineup generally falls between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-4, giving the team a decided advantage on the court, leaving the players towering over their 5-foot-7 coach, Patrick Barber.
The edge is really pronounced on the doubles court, where there is less room to place shots and an area where Middletown tends to excel.
“You have to go for a lob or really hit a special shot [to get one past them],” Barber said.
The longtime tennis coach was watching Tree serve Wednesday afternoon during the Knights’ 5-0 victory at Catoctin for both the boys and girls and remarking about how easy he can make it look.
“He really doesn’t have to do much,” Barber said after 6-foot-4 sophomore Jack Bolton served a pair of aces in succession. “Just serve downhill.”
Oddly enough, Bolton did not get the Tree moniker for his height, but rather for his static positioning on the court.
When players are as tall as he is, with a gigantic wingspan, they can sometimes get away with not moving their feet as much or as well as they should. Bad habits can take root, he readily admits.
“There’s a few more things you have to remember to be conscious of,” said Bolton, who is good-natured and takes no offense to being called a tree on the court. “Bending your knees is especially important to get proper form on your strokes.”
The Middletown girls aren’t nearly as tall as their counterparts on the boys team. But their results have been nearly identical so far. Both teams are 9-1 with the lone setback coming against longtime county tennis stalwart Urbana.
Junior Ella Troxell, who has only been playing tennis for a couple of years, moved into the No. 1 singles spot for the Knights this season and has only been beaten once so far.
“It’s been such a great experience. I have gotten to play a lot of high-level people, and I think, overall, I have just improved so much as a player,” Troxell said. “My serves have gotten a lot more consistent. My forehands. The way I place the ball has gotten a lot better.”
Middletown has another promising singles player in freshman Sharon Martin. But she is playing on the No. 1 doubles team this season with junior Natalie Fox to give her ailing shoulder a little rest after years of playing tennis on the United States Tennis Association circuit.
“I don’t consider doubles to be a lesser position at all compared to singles,” Martin said. “It helps me with other aspects of my game so that, when I go back to singles, I’ll be better. So that helps a lot.”
Barber is hoping the Knights can close the gap on Urbana in next month’s county tennis tournament. He feels their best chance to do that is on the doubles court.
“I put more focus on that,” he said. “Most of our singles kids, they are already playing tournaments. They are already doing private lessons and everything, and they get most of their work in through match play. But doubles takes a whole technique. You have to learn about formations, positions, crossing over and poaching. It’s just a whole different philosophy. ... You can watch any of my teams when they work. It’s like synchronized swimming. That’s what it is.”
Boys
Middletown 5, Catoctin 0
Singles: James (M) def. Payne, 6-0, 6-0; Rossi (M) def. Burdette, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Miller-Bliss (M) def. Sullivan-Horning, 6-1, 6-0; Hauser-Bolton (M) def. Machhour-Glass, 6-0, 6-1; Brognard-Post (M) def. Martin-Lee, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls
Middletown 5, Catoctin 0
Singles : Troxell (M) def. Law-Knotts, 6-4, 6-1; Ratliff (M) def. Glass, 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Fox-Martin (M) def. Andrew-Williams, 6-0, 6-0; Yeatman-Butler (M) def. Turner-Lopez, 6-0, 6-0; Kaminski-Page (M) def. Troxell-Perhach, 6-1, 6-0.
