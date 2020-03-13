Like countless basketball players before them have done during state championship week, some members of Middletown’s state semifinalist girls hoops team shed some tears on Thursday.
They weren’t crying because they had just won or lost a high-stakes playoff game, though.
No, their tears came on a practice day and were triggered by some crushing news — MPSSAA state tournament basketball games had been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Frederick and Middletown girls basketball teams were scheduled to play in the state semifinals at Towson University’s SECU Arena on Thursday and Friday, respectively, and Oakdale’s boys basketball team was slated to play in the semifinals at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center on Friday.
Each team had hopes of advancing to Saturday’s state finals. But with this pandemic drastically disrupting all aspects of daily life, it’s unclear when, or if, Maryland basketball teams will get to play again in hopes of earning state titles they’ve been working toward for five months.
In Virginia, teams were declared co-champions after their state playoff games were canceled. That means seniors concluded their high school hoops careers without even realizing it at the time, a somber prospect for seniors on Frederick County’s three state semifinalist teams.
“We still had practice today and we gathered and talked. I think that the seniors were really sad,” Knights coach Amy Poffenbarger said. “I have two seniors, Melanie Pick and Kate Pusey, and there were some tears shed with the uncertainty of what’s going to happen.”
Like Poffenbarger, Oakdale coach Brandon Long understood the reasons for the postponement, which came a day after the MPSSAA revealed plans to play state tournament games without most fans. That didn’t make this latest development any easier for his players to take.
“We’ve got a group of young men who are disappointed, they were really looking forward to playing tomorrow, with or without fans,” Long said. “My guys are really dialed in, we’ve been playing well and we just want an opportunity to showcase that we belong down there.
“It’s just kind of like that carrot, it’s kind of dangled there, that you can’t ever quite get a bite of,” he said.
No local high school sports teams in recent memory have been forced to deal with this sort of shutdown. In the past, weather has wreaked havoc with schedules, in regular season and playoffs, but there was never any doubt that postponed competitions would eventually be held.
After students get dismissed Friday, Maryland public schools will be closed until March 27. That means high school sports teams won’t be able to practice until that date — at the earliest. And if the MPSSAA basketball tournament resumes, it’s unclear how much time state semifinalists would get to prepare after being unable to practice together for weeks.
What should players on the those teams do in the meantime?
“I just told them that we had to be mentally focused for whatever the future holds, control the things you can control,” Long said. “We had practice [Thursday], we plan to have practice tomorrow, and we’ll probably touch on it a little bit more.”
Poffenbarger had no worries that her players would remain ready to resume their season, whether they kept a basketball in their hands or did some running during the unseasonably mild weather this winter.
“These girls are so dedicated — I mean, I’ve got to try to keep them out of the gym,” she said. “They’re already asking when can they get in the gym, and I’m like, ‘I have no idea.’”
All three local teams have been piling up wins since the season started in early December, putting themselves in position to vie for coveted state championship trophies.
The Cadets girls are gunning for their county-record fourth straight Class 3A crown, the Knights girls are looking for a title after falling in last year’s 2A state final, and the Class 2A Bears are trying to become the first Frederick County boys basketball team since 1999 to win a state title.
None of those teams has played a game since Saturday, when Oakdale beat Elkton in the boys state quarterfinals.
After a long layoff, a little practice time to get back in the swing of things would be nice if the playoffs resume. But Poffenbarger had no qualms about putting her team back on the court, no matter the circumstances.
“I just want the girls to be able to get some type of closure to their season and see how far they can go,” she said. “If they told us we were going to have to play in an hour, our girls would be ready to play.”
This is a shame. You can easily understand players feeling hurt. Will it change, who knows.
