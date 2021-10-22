Travon Neal yelled “Fire” as he stood up and began to scramble to make a split-second decision after a botched extra point hold.
Would he fire a pass, or run towards the goal line, not seeing any of his receivers break towards the end zone on the busted play?
A late breaking receiver flashed toward the goal as Neal fired a short pass to Opanin Amponsa, who converted a two-point opportunity.
Taking advantage of busted plays and a trio of second-half turnovers by Oakdale led to a 35-21 win for the Cadets, who got their first victory over the Bears since 2012.
“I can’t even put it into words. It’s amazing,” Cadets coach Kevin Pirri said. “We talk about the accountability for each other and their teammates and it’s nothing but pride and joy for the past seven years.”
After going through postgame handshakes with Oakdale (4-4), Cadet players one by one ran towards the fence in front of the bleachers where a host of friends and family greeted them.
On Senior night, no one may have provided a more unheralded effort than the Cadets (6-2) offensive line of Adam MoeZaw, Dalton LeDroux, Tyler Hove, Anthony Gonzalez, and Mateo Taminez-Borda. That group bulldozed the Bears defensive line to the tune of 334 rushing yards.
“My offensive line, they’re the ones who set up everything,” Anderson said. “They work their butts off all the time and they paved the way.”
The trio of Josh Hayward, Taejon Anderson and Chris Metevia combined for 46 rushing attempts for the Cadets, gaining 248 yards.
“Three great kids, great work ethic, great nose for the ball. They know what to do with the ball once they get it,” Pirri said.
Hayward, or “Cheese” as his teammates call him, led the Cadets with 16 carries for 105 yards while dishing out lead blocks for Anderson and Metevia.
“Up front, our guys are big and physical, so it’s easy running behind them,” Hayward said. “I got a low center of gravity so if I keep my legs running, we’re good.”
Metevia, the senior who started at running back, had nine carries for 56 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown run on the Cadets opening drive of the second half in addition to roaming the secondary to contain Oakdale’s potent aerial attack.
Oakdale’s first two second half drives ended in turnovers, with Neal first forcing a fumble recovered by Oscar Rodriguez, and then Neal picked off a pass from Bears quarterback Joe Pippin.
“We just made way too many mistakes,” Oakdale coach Kurt Stein said. “If you make mistakes like that you can’t expect to come away with a victory.”
The Bears offense stalled on their next drive, turning the ball over on downs after Pippin’s pass to Evan Austin fell incomplete in the back of the end zone.
Finally forcing a Cadets punt, the Bears cut the lead to 29-21 with 2:37 to play on a touchdown plunge by Andrew Hodges from a yard out.
Starting at midfield after an onside kick was recovered by Cadets, two short gains preceded the exclamation point from Neal, who broke outside and down the sidelines for a 42-yard touchdown run with 2:19 to play.
“We put that play in on Thursday, and as soon as I saw the hole I hit it,” Neal said. “I was running behind my blocker who fell down, and I thought about going down but I thought, ‘No, I’m going all the way.’”
“He’s a lightning rod,” Pirri said of Neal. “I think he’s 12 yards away from the school record in receiving yards.”
Pippin, who was 12-for-25 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns, fired a pass that deflected off Metevia and into the arms of Newton Esseim, cementing the Cadets victory.
“Defense has really been a struggle for our program, but this year they’ve stepped up and shined,” Pirri said.
Frederick took a 15-0 lead, opening up the second quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run from Cory Core, leading to Neal’s two-point conversion pass.
Anderson added 86 yards on 21 carries, including a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first half that put Frederick up 22-7 with 2:42 left before halftime.
Following a muffed kickoff that backed the Bears to their own 5, Pippin hit Cameron Dorner for a 50-yard completion and then threw a 40-yard touchdown to Brayden Kuhn, trimming the Cadets lead to 22-14 with 1:16 before halftime.
