In a county full of stud pitching, Tuscarora baseball’s staff is quietly one of the deepest.
The Titans have allowed the fewest runs in the county, led on the mound by Saint Joseph’s-bound twins Ryan and Drew DeSanto. Yet, coach Mike O’Brien said he can trust eight of his players to give him quality innings.
“It’s just a good stable of kids that have been with us for three or four years, and they just blew up, per se,” O’Brien said.
On Thursday, Drew DeSanto and Luke Marunycz were given the task of quieting Frederick (0-9) for the second straight day — Tuscarora cruised to a 19-3 victory on Wednesday. The pair were even more dominant, combining for a five-inning no-hitter as the Titans rolled to a 10-0 win at home.
It was Tuscarora’s second no-hitter of the season, following Ryan DeSanto’s blanking of Oakdale on March 30.
Marunycz had never pitched in a no-hitter, while Drew DeSanto said his only previous no-hit effort also came in combined fashion. That was years ago in Little League, and his brother picked up the rest of that outing.
But with Ryan at first base Thursday after pitching the day before, it was Drew’s turn to star.
“I just went out there with confidence,” DeSanto said. “I didn’t really think any of them could touch me.”
None of them did.
Backed by an effective mix of fastballs and curveballs, DeSanto locked in from the first pitch and fooled the Cadets’ overmatched batters. He struck out six and only got to one two-ball count.
O’Brien gave DeSanto an early night off after three perfect innings, wanting to work in Marunycz. Neither had pitched in more than a week due to rainouts, and with a loaded schedule upcoming, every inning matters for them to stay loose and under pitch count restrictions.
Marunycz continued the dominance, setting down the side in the fourth. His lone blemish came on a fifth-inning walk to Frederick first baseman Aidan Silovich, which led to mock jeers from his teammates for ending the perfect game bid. Marunycz recovered to set down the next two batters.
“First time … feels great,” Marunycz said. “Had a two-hitter two weeks ago, so to get this one feels good.”
Their effort was backed by another strong hitting day, starting with a six-run first inning and ending with Michael O’Brien’s pinch-hit RBI single in the fifth that invoked the mercy rule.
All that offense was welcome but ultimately unnecessary with DeSanto and Marunycz dialed in on the mound. Their five-inning no-hitter was impressively clinical, if understated.
It reinforced the Titans’ pitching depth, the backbone of their success even if it doesn’t get the same level of recognition as county teams with flashier records. But after two no-hitters in just over two weeks, Tuscarora (5-3) may soon be on everyone’s radar.
“I got trust in all my guys going in there to pitch because we throw strikes, which is all you need to do,” DeSanto said.
NOTES: Dom Gomez recorded a double, triple, three RBIs and two runs scored for Tuscarora. Kade Linton had a two-run double. Kyle Sanger hit an RBI double and scored a run. Alexander Angelidis had an RBI single. Riley Donovan and Andrew Edwards each singled and scored a run. Donovan also hit a sacrifice fly. … Taylor Goodrich struck out two in four innings for Frederick. Matt DiGirolamo punched out two and allowed an unearned run in 2-3 of an inning.
