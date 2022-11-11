CROFTON — The most important day yet this season for Tuscarora's boys soccer team started on an ominous note.
Erick Rodriguez, the Titans' top scorer, was suffering from flu-like symptoms, including a fever, on Friday morning, a development that seemingly threatened to prevent him from playing in Tuscarora's state semifinal match that night.
But Rodriguez had a promise for his teammates — he'd be there for them come game-time.
"As long as I was conscious, I'm going to play," said Rodriguez, recalling his mindset. "I don't care how I feel."
Rodriguez kept his word, and any doubts about his ability to keep scoreboard operators busy vanished right before halftime.
Spurred to action as he heard the PA announcer count down the final seconds of the first half, Rodriguez used his left foot to rip a left-to-right shot just inside the far post for a score with six seconds left, allowing the Titans to take a two-goal lead into the break and all-but dashing Towson's upset hopes.
Tuscarora was well on its way to a 4-0 win over the Generals in the Class 3A state semifinals at Crofton High School, allowing the Titans to earn their first trip to state final since the program won its only state title in 2008.
"We've all been dreaming of this since we were all in like first grade," Rodriguez said. "We went to a game and we were like, 'Yeah, we're going to be there one day."
The Titans (18-1) felt like they had the team last year to reach this stage but lost in the semis. This time, they left little doubt about their ability to advance, getting an early goal from Jake Bender, a pair of goals from Rodriguez and a penalty kick score from vocal defensive stalwart and three-year captain Tony Lombardi to continue their dominant season.
Tuscarora will face Centennial, a 2-1 winner over J.M. Bennett in Friday's other semifinal, in the state final next week at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex.
"Guys are already emotional, and we haven't even stepped on the pitch at Loyola yet," said Lombardi, recounting how hard all the Titans worked this year and throughout their careers. "All of our seniors, I think there's 12 of us, we all just want to be here so bad. But the job's not finished yet."
Teams that get this far depend on more than one or two players. Nonetheless, playing Friday's high-stakes match without a weapon like Rodriguez, who is Tuscarora's all-time scoring leader, might've presented the Titans with an untimely obstacle. As it was, Rodriguez wasn't totally himself during the early stages of the match.
"I felt terrible at the beginning of the game," he said. "But once I started getting into it, I felt a lot better."
Quickly and precisely scoring just before halftime, a goal that seemed to be deflating for Towson (13-5), Rodriguez made Titans coach Todd Knepper bring up Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan's iconic performance in the 1997 NBA finals.
"That was huge, and he had about a half foot to put that ball in the goal, and he found out," Knepper said. "And that's a guy who had a 102 temperature at 3 in the morning. He struggled to even get to school today. He watched a little bit of Michael Jordan flu game highlights on the way here, I think."
Hearing the PA announcer count down the final seconds of the half prompted Rodriguez to strike quickly. Normally, all the Titans hear is Knepper saying there are 15 seconds left in the half, alerting a fast-paced offense that is capable of scoring in five seconds.
"Our big man, Erick, he always delivers at the right times, with six seconds left," Lombardi said.
With the way the Titans have played this season, spraying shots on goal and relying on a tight defense to limit opponents' opportunities, a one-goal lead at halftime wouldn't have been a panic-causing situation. But the second goal gave the Titans an extra shot of momentum heading into the second half and squashed any jitters they might've had.
"That definitely kind of took the pressure off," Knepper said. "Because we were a bit frantic at times, just given the fact that this is a huge game."
The Titans seemed to be in control all night on Friday, especially after Jake Bender scored in the third minute on an assist from Ryan Stouffer, who also assisted Rodriguez's first goal.
Lombardi built the lead to 3-0 when he blasted his penalty kick, which came after Rodriguez got taken down in the box, into the right side of the net in the 46th minute.
Rodriguez got his second goal on a 16-yard shot that went through the keeper's hands with 14:29 left. He then promptly headed to the sidelines for the rest of the night.
Lombardi stayed out on the field, continuing to quarterback the defense as it recorded another shutout.
"I do the easy part, I talk a lot, and these guys do all the running," Lombardi said. "I just put them in the right spots, and they do all the defending."
