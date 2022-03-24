In Tuscarora boys lacrosse’s opening two wins — both blowouts — one aspect of the Titans’ play stood out to coach Curtiss Belcher: their passing. In past seasons, Tuscarora sometimes struggled to get its entire offense involved in the play, relying on wiry goal scorers to rack up the points.
But in Thursday’s dominant 18-2 win over Frederick, the Titans registered 15 assists, another marked improvement for the rising program that shows them becoming more cohesive.
“Our guys share the ball really well,” Belcher said. “It’s not one guy doing something.”
Six of those passes found senior attack/midfielder Andrew Cramer, who potted shot after shot as Tuscarora (2-0) ran away with the win. Cramer, who is set to play lacrosse next year at Division II Lake Erie College, chipped in three assists of his own, one of nine Titans players with a helper.
“The first week of practice, Coach just preached sharing the rock,” Cramer said. “The more you share it, the more it comes back to you.”
And it didn’t just come back to him.
After registering two third-quarter assists, Cramer found junior Matt Nichols in front late in the period for his first of two goals, this one initiating the running clock. Junior attack/midfielder Tyler Matthias-Magri found Nichols flying down the field for the latter mark, one of Matthias-Magri’s two assists. He also tallied two goals for a four-point night.
Sophomore attack/midfielder John Collins became the fourth Tuscarora player to record four points in the game in the third quarter, working a give-and-go with Cramer that ended with the senior putting a shot past Cadets goalie Timothy Weaver.
Frederick’s loss was its second straight lopsided defeat, in part due to an extremely young squad facing more experienced competition.
“We’re playing with [mostly] freshmen and sophomores, starting to rebuild the program,” Cadets coach Ryan Riesmeyer said. “We’re competing with a JV team and a varsity schedule.”
And the Titans took advantage of the disparity, commanding possession from the opening draw and finishing the game on a 16-0 run. Frederick (0-2) went scoreless in the final 42:19.
The win was not perfect, as both Belcher and Cramer said their team still needs to improve its transition defense.
But Tuscarora can take solace in victory and build off the most improved part of its play: passing.
NOTES: Cramer’s nine points led all scorers. Jordan Hartis and Peyton Clouser each recorded two goals and one assist for Tuscarora. Dalton Hicks also had two goals. Weaver recorded 12 saves. Brayden Roberts and Sean Morton each scored a goal for Frederick.
