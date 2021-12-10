Latrell Mark, a junior guard for the Tuscarora boys basketball team, lamented the fact that his shot wasn’t falling early in Friday night’s home game against Middletown.
But it really didn’t matter, and it might not matter for much of the season.
The Titans (2-0) have a deep and capable roster, as just about anyone on the team is capable of going into a game and scoring points.
On this particular occasion, 11 of their 14 players found their way into the scoring column in a 77-47 rout of Middletown.
In Tuesday night’s season-opening win over Century, eight different players scored for Tuscarora.
“Luckily this year, we don’t have to rely on one or two people,” said Lasan Scott, a longtime assistant in the Tuscarora program who is in his first season as the varsity head coach. “Anyone can get on the floor and score at any time. So, it definitely helps us out to be balanced.”
Senior forward Malik Witherspoon led the way for the Titans with 14 points. He was one of four scorers in double figures for his team.
Junior forward Camron Harry finished with 11 points, including a contested dunk near the end of the first quarter that energized the crowd. Sophomore guard Ayden Hurley buried a pair of corner 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. Junior guard Jordan Chaney also hit a 3 on his way to 10 points.
Meanwhile, Mark finished with eight points, all from the field, even though it wasn’t his best shooting night, like he said.
“It was a good performance [overall] tonight,” Scott said. “Throughout the whole game, we stayed locked in. Defensively, we looked well. Offensively, we have to move the ball a little bit more. But we are still working. Every day is a work day.”
After a competitive first quarter, Tuscarora’s full-court pressure took its toll on Middletown, which dropped to 0-2 following a season-opening loss to Urbana on Tuesday.
The Titans outscored the Knights 25-9 in the second quarter and 23-9 in the third to break the game open.
Jake Brandenburg was Middletown’s leading scorer with 11 points.
“That was relentless,” Knights coach John Keimig said of the Tuscarora pressure. “[Scott] didn’t pull that [press] off for a while, and it snowballs pretty quick that way.”
As the game progressed, Keimig said, “We kind of got caught up in what they wanted to do.”
Middletown has a young team, and Keimig is hoping to see incremental progress with each passing game as his players gain more experience.
“It doesn’t get easier,” he said. “We’ve got a tough region. [Playing Tuscarora] was good for these guys. The scoreboard doesn’t show that we grew. But we took a step in the right direction, seeing that [pressure] tonight and handling it in spurts.”
