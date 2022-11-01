URBANA — Tuscarora boys soccer was clinging to a one-goal lead in the final few minutes Tuesday, with Oakdale surging and coming close to netting an equalizer.
The Titans are rarely in close games, but the Bears proved a stout foe that kept the scoring down. So, when Tuscarora needed an insurance marker, it turned to one of its captains.
Michael Gulla scooped the ball after an Erick Rodriguez shot was blocked, stepped to the right into space and sent a low shot into the far corner of the net, letting his teammates exhale and sparking a jubilant celebration.
That 76th minute goal capped a 2-0 Tuscarora win over Oakdale in the Class 3A West Region I final at Urbana High. It sent the Titans back to states for the second consecutive year.
“We’re a two or more goal type of team,” Tuscarora coach Todd Knepper said. “We figure that when other teams have to chase the game a little bit to get back in it, more things are going to open.”
That wasn’t the case as much with the Bears, who surged after a slow first half and began peppering the Titans’ cage with chance after chance, particularly in the final 30 minutes.
The majority of play was in Tuscarora’s end, and Oakdale nearly knotted the contest at 1-1 off a set piece. But a player was ruled offside, and Chase Topovich’s would-be tying mark was nullified.
That came a few minutes after Titans keeper Aidan Ritta punched away another set piece and corralled the follow-up header, his first saves of the night. From there, he was more aggressive, challenging the Bears’ attackers and sliding to prevent crosses.
“As I started coming off more and started blocking a few, I was ready to go at it, because I thought I might as well put my body on the line here,” Ritta said.
He stemmed Oakdale’s pressure, which had Tuscarora reeling for a chunk of the second half.
The Bears (10-4-1) had this game circled on their calendar since the beginning of the year, with the goal of getting to the regional final and knocking off the county’s top team. They nearly accomplished that, and coach Wil Ricketts said he was proud of his team’s effort.
“We wanted to make sure they had a game in the finals, and we hope to see them next year in the same spot,” Ricketts said.
Oakdale and keeper Max Davis kept the Titans (16-1) off the scoresheet for the first 47 minutes, giving the Bears confidence despite being outplayed to that point.
Then, they turned the ball over in their end, sending senior midfielder Ryan Stouffer on a partial breakaway for Tuscarora. He looked off a flanking Rodriguez, the county’s leading scorer, and fired a shot that just got past a diving Davis.
“I saw Erick yelling at me, and usually I’ll give him the ball because it’s Erick, but I was one-on-one with the keeper, and I just hit it as hard as I could, and it went in,” Stouffer said. “It was a perfect scenario.”
That put a bit of distance between the two sides, but Oakdale pushed back.
The Titans looked for an insurance strike that would push them out of unfamiliar one-goal territory. They got it from their captain, Gulla, confirming they would return to states.
And Tuscarora hopes this year, it will be able to finish with a trophy.
“Last year was going to be motivating regardless of how we finished,” Knepper said. “It’s an extremely resilient group. They’re extremely motivated and just so talented and connected that it’s fun to see them get the results in tight games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.