Though Tuscarora boys soccer has produced many big-name, high-quality players over the past several years, Nick Stevenson has stayed under the radar in his four years with the Titans. It’s how the senior forward likes it, setting up his teammates to finish attention-grabbing plays.
But Tuesday, Stevenson stepped into the spotlight and found a finishing touch of his own.
He scored twice in the first half — his first two goals of the season — to kickstart an aggressive Tuscarora attack in a 5-2 win over Urbana at Utica Park.
“Even after tonight, he’ll still be under the radar,” Titans coach Todd Knepper said. “He reads the game so well, and he’s composed and he takes his training seriously, so when he gets on the ball and has to bring it down and keep it on frame, it’s not a big deal to him.”
That was apparent on both of his tallies, two hard-working goals in the attacking end.
As the Hawks attempted to clear the box in the 17th minute, Stevenson rushed up and picked off a pass. He ran up and put it past Urbana keeper Bryan Rios to open the scoring.
And in the 37th minute, Stevenson surrounded Rios after the latter made a great sliding kick save. The ball landed at Stevenson’s feet, and he finished the job again.
“After getting the first one, I knew it all tumbled down, and I started catching my momentum and got the second one,” Stevenson said.
That strike put Tuscarora up 3-1 entering halftime, with all of its opportunities developing due to the team’s relentless pressure.
It’s something Knepper has preached to the Titans and was all the more imperative if they were to take down a fellow unbeaten in the Hawks.
“We just want to score as many times as we can. If we give up some goals, it’s not a big deal. You’re going to have to score three or four most nights to beat us,” Knepper said.
That’s how Tuesday’s match played out. Though Tuscarora conceded twice — on James Knowlton’s 23rd minute header and Parks Tolton’s 49th-minute left-footed strike — it sprung right back and made life difficult for Urbana (5-1).
Out of the halftime break, Ryan Stouffer netted a gorgeous header that bounced off the crossbar and in, taking the referees a moment to confirm it crossed the goal line. Earlier, Michael Gulla crashed the right side of the net and put back a second-chance opportunity following Rios’ save on Erick Rodriguez’s long strike.
And though the Hawks surged a bit after Tolton’s tally, the Titans ran Urbana’s players around and sealed the contest with Tony Lombardi’s penalty kick with four minutes remaining.
“The pressure that they applied was very, very effective. Their positioning was very, very effective,” Hawks coach Scott Schartner said. “This was kind of a good gut check for us early in the season. … I don’t think we’re far off, but we made some decisions that probably needed to be a little sharper.”
Thus, the battle between two of the county’s top teams went to Tuscarora (5-0).
In past years, the Titans’ stars have shined brightest, particularly in big matchups such as this. But for 80 minutes on Tuesday, the smaller and quieter Stevenson stepped up and made the most of his time in the spotlight.
“He did it under pressure in key moments tonight, so we’re super happy,” Knepper said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.