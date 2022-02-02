Drew and Ryan DeSanto are the classic identical twins who are nearly inseparable.
From sharing the same schedule at Tuscarora High. To combining to pitch a no-hitter as youth baseball players. To scheduling time to watch their favorite anime TV series.
“I would think out of all twins in the whole world, we’re like the closest,” said Drew DeSanto, the younger of the two by nine minutes. “We do everything together. That’s honest. We’re always together.”
Late in 2021, the Titans seniors joined up to share yet another activity — something significant enough that their mother, Niki, took video of the boys making a call that pretty much assured the brothers’ bond will do nothing but continue to grow over the next handful of years.
That day, the DeSantos phoned to inform the baseball coach at Division I Saint Joseph’s University that they were committing to play there.
The 6-foot-4 pitchers — Ryan is a left-hander; Drew is a righty — had seen their unlikely, unique objective come to fruition. With the Hawks, they’ll continue their baseball careers, which began about eight years ago, in lockstep as teammates. On Wednesday, National Signing Day for soon-to-be Division I and Division II athletes, they made it official at a ceremony in Tuscarora’s gymnasium.
“There was a possibility that we could split up [in college],” Ryan said, “but once the opportunity came that we could go together, there’s nothing better than that.”
Both DeSantos had drawn interest from college baseball programs. Some D-III schools were looking at Drew. Ryan, perhaps more coveted as a lefty, received an offer from UMBC — where his father, Jeff, had pitched for two years. But instead of pouncing on it, Ryan wanted to wait a little longer, maybe see if the twins could use the summer to play their way into a package deal somewhere.
“That was really always the end goal,” Drew said.
They played legion ball again for Frederick’s Francis Scott Key Post 11 team under Matt Myers. But the wheels really started in motion after they joined the Baseball Warehouse Badgers, a showcase team led by former Mount St. Mary’s coach Scott Thomson.
Thomson had a connection at Saint Joseph’s. So, before long, Hawks associate head coach Ryan Wheeler ventured out to watch the DeSantos.
“He was impressed by both of us,” Ryan said.
Soon after, they were invited to visit the Philadelphia campus in October 2021. Offers were made to them during that trip — athletic/academic scholarships for both.
They verbally committed several weeks later as their mother filmed the moment.
“This was the golden opportunity for us,” Drew said, “and since we liked the campus and the coaches and everything, we had to take it.”
It wasn’t long after the DeSantos started playing with East Frederick Little League around age 10 that they started forming goals for themselves in the sport — including playing college ball like their father. They also acknowledged that they might not have reached this high point without each other.
Their development was no doubt aided by the fact that a practice partner, teammate and fellow competitor was always right there in the house with them, ready with a ball and glove at the drop of a hat.
“Not many people have that opportunity to have that guy to go out and throw with whenever you want,” Ryan said. “That really gave us an advantage.”
The boys eventually switched to playing with Carroll Manor, on a team coached by Jeff. Both of the twins, 18, fondly recalled the day in 2015 when they teamed up to hurl that no-hitter in a championship game.
“I started the game, and Drew finished,” Ryan said. “I pitched four [innings], and he pitched three.”
“Both threw about 50 pitches,” Drew added.
They still have the ball from that game in a dresser drawer. Someone scrawled the date and accomplishment on it, and they each signed it.
On Wednesday, they affixed their signatures to National Letters of Intent for Saint Joseph’s. Before joining the Hawks next school year, they’ll try to help the Titans take another postseason step this spring on a team with a strong senior core that includes outfielder Kyle Sanger, who signed to play at Division II Barton College.
When not on the mound for Tuscarora, Ryan will see time at first base, while Drew will man shortstop.
“They’re gonna be pillars of our program,” Titans coach Mike O’Brien.
He said the coaches at Saint Joseph’s are “not going to have to worry about them.”
O’Brien also has the boys in a strength-training class. Along with having trouble telling them apart physically, he said they’re also similarly strong students.
The twins spend all day with each other at school, too.
“We pick the same classes, but there’s a chance we could have different blocks,” Drew said. “But it’s just worked out for us that we have the same schedule. That’s what we wanted.”
It just happened to work out for them — much like their long-held, longshot plan to play college baseball together.
