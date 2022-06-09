As they took the field Sunday afternoon at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Kyle Sanger and Brendan Yagesh had to shake the surreal feeling. Just a few weeks ago, the two players were finishing their high school baseball careers — Sanger at Tuscarora, Yagesh at Urbana — playing on small diamonds tucked down paths behind schools.
Now, they were standing on the same Kentucky bluegrass occupied just hours prior by the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians
“You play on baseball fields your whole life, but the major league field is, by far, significantly nicer than anything you’ve ever played on,” Sanger said.
“It was awesome, something new,” Yagesh said.
Sanger and Yagesh were among 30 seniors from across the state who showcased their talents on major league turf in the Brooks Robinson High School Senior All-Star Game. The two were part of the historically dominant North team, which continued its winning ways with a 3-1 victory over the South squad.
Both turned in strong performances.
Sanger walked twice, stole a base and scored the eventual winning run on a fourth-inning double by Good Counsel’s Liam Houghton.
“It was one of the coolest things I’ve ever had the opportunity to do,” Sanger, who will play at Barton College (North Carolina) next year, said. “Once you started playing, it kind of chilled out and was just baseball.”
Yagesh, meanwhile, tossed a scoreless and hitless fifth and sixth inning, striking out two.
The Mount St. Mary’s commit kept the North ahead three runs at the time, and like Sanger, said the surrealness of the experience faded as he began throwing.
“Before, I was a little nervous, big field, a lot of people,” he said. “Once I got up there, I felt the same and just kind of did my thing.
“Definitely just took it all in and looked around. I made sure to enjoy it.”
