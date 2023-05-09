The only thing that could stop Catoctin and Urbana baseball from battling for the Central Maryland Conference championship was the sun, or lack thereof.
After the Hawks tied the game in the fifth inning, the teams traded dangerous scoring chances, only to be stymied each time. All the while, the sun lowered, and the Frederick Community College baseball field soon crossed over into the twilight zone.
And after Urbana right-hander Kayden Lipscomb offered a 3-1 pitch to the Cougars’ Jake Bell leading off the top of the ninth, the home plate umpire put his hands up to call the contest due to darkness.
Thus, the two squads shared the CMC title Tuesday after they played to a 3-3 draw. It’s the first time that’s happened in baseball since the CMC game was introduced in 2016, and players and coaches from both teams struggled to recollect the last time they had a game end in a tie.
“Maybe as a kid, but in high school, it’s never happened,” Hawks right-hander Gavin Allanach said. “To have it happen at the CMC game, it’s pretty crazy.”
Allanach and others expressed a desire to continue playing to crown a champion, but it had become difficult for the catchers and umpires to see as the sun continued to set. By the time Bell fouled off that pitch from Lipscomb, it was evident the lack of lights at the field had become too much of a problem.
Given the unprecedented circumstances, the CMC decided to ordain co-champions. Both teams gathered around home plate for celebratory photos, sharing possession of the title plaque before going their separate ways.
“They could’ve won at any time; we could’ve won at any time. They’re a hell of a ballclub, and so are we,” Allanach said. “We were so close. I wanted it so bad. … To share it with them, it’s an honor.”
Though the CMC title game offers little more than bragging rights and a small piece of hardware, Catoctin and Urbana traded blows as if it were a state playoff game.
Both teams used it as a measuring stick in facing off against a fellow power. The Cougars and Hawks are both No. 1 seeds in their respective Class 1A and 4A regions, and both are expected to make a deep playoff run.
“I can’t replicate what just happened in a practice, no matter how good I am designing a practice,” Catoctin coach Mike Franklin said.
Urbana coach Mike Frownfelter agreed.
“Now they can get in that pressure in the playoffs, so this is what really helps instead of just practicing,” he said. “It’s a glorified kind of scrimmage, but I’d much rather have this than a practice.”
The two coaches trotted out their aces to start the game, giving each lineup a chance to face Division I-bound pitching, before a run of relievers entered. The Cougars’ Joey McMannis worked a scoreless first inning, while the Hawks’ Keegan Johnson allowed three hits and two runs in three innings.
Catoctin (18-1-1) jumped out to a lead in the second inning on Hunter Reed’s RBI single to center field. The Cougars then extended their edge in the third on a wild pitch, and Bell doubled in a run in the fifth.
Urbana (17-2-1) hung tight, getting a run back in the third on Johnson’s sacrifice fly before knotting the contest in the fifth on Connor Roussel’s booming two-run double. Every run scored by both teams came with two outs.
Both teams threatened again: Catoctin got the go-ahead run to third in the sixth and eighth, while Urbana loaded the bases in the seventh. But Allanach and the Cougars’ Logan Malachowski each worked out of those jams, sending the game on to the ninth.
“I was just trying to trust my defense, get ground balls, roll it up,” Malachowski said.
The last pitch he threw resulted in a groundout to short, which wound up being the game’s final official play, as the umpires called the game before Bell could complete his at-bat.
Though the ending felt anticlimactic, it also felt fitting for the county’s two best teams to both end up on top.
“It was a hell of a game, one of the best games I’ve ever played,” Allanach said. “Really an honor to fight for this title.”
