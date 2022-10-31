One could easily believe in twin telepathy after watching Walkersville’s Hannah and Olivia Miller play field hockey.
The two seamlessly read each other’s cues and often find one another to create scoring chances, typically with Hannah, a defender, passing to Olivia, an attacker and the Lions’ all-time leading scorer.
“If [twin telepathy] were a real thing, we have it,” Olivia Miller said. “We understand each other so well. I can see what she’s feeling, even if she doesn’t say anything.”
Their bond spurred Walkersville to a rainy 5-1 victory over Oakdale Monday afternoon at Utica Park, with the twins providing their usual spark. They combined to score the Lions’ first three goals, and while each was unassisted, the up-and-down connection between the two eventually made each play happen.
Five minutes into the contest, Olivia Miller had a chance off a penalty corner, which the Bears (6-9) eventually cleared out of bounds. That led to Hannah Miller restarting the play, taking the ball by herself to the left before slapping it into the cage to open the scoring.
Olivia Miller kept the pressure up off the ensuing center pass, nabbing the ball and speeding to the net before backhanding it in 25 seconds later. And in the third quarter, Hannah Miller cleared the ball into Oakdale’s end, setting Olivia Miller up to force a turnover and score.
“Together, they’re just the perfect little match,” Walkersville coach Kelly Given said.
That’s the case off the field, too.
Whether it’s singing Katy Perry songs or reveling in their “random” sense of humor — for instance, a picture of a horse in a wedding dress is a guaranteed laugh, they both said — the two are just as close, and that has helped their play.
“I don’t know how it is for other twins, but me and Livvy, we just have a special bond even outside of field hockey, and when we bring it on to the field, it comes with us, and we just connect so well,” Hannah Miller said. “Me and my sister … there’s a power between us, and it holds everybody up.”
It’s helped the Lions (11-3) post one of the best seasons in school history, and the Millers’ leadership has grown in their four years on varsity.
“They’re both leaders on the team … put in 110 percent effort and bring the rest of the girls with them. And they’re always patient with everybody,” Given said. “We’ll definitely miss them next year. We’re trying to make the most of it with them this year.”
Walkersville hopes that means a second straight appearance at states and its first title, a journey that continues in Wednesday’s Class 2A West Region I final against Linganore or Middletown. But whenever the Lions’ season ends — with hardware raised above their heads or not — the Miller twins will soon separate for the first time.
After this school year, the two will play in college about 100 miles apart — Olivia at York College of Pennsylvania and Hannah at Widener University in suburban Philadelphia. Those two schools face each other as members of the Division III MAC Commonwealth Conference, so they will share the field again.
Yet, even as they move on, that connection — and twin telepathy — will remain.
“We’ll always have each other,” Olivia Miller said.
NOTES: Mia Ogg had a goal and an assist for Walkersville. Samantha Tekin also scored. Olivia Leonard scored Oakdale’s goal, assisted by Lillie Kodrin.
