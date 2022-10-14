Heading into Friday's showdown against unbeaten Urbana, Oakdale junior Hunter Thompson led Frederick County in catches and receiving yards.
With the Bears leaning heavily on their ground game against the Hawks, though, Thompson only caught two passes all night. Granted, one of them produced a touchdown.
But Thompson's not just a wide receiver anymore. He started playing defense this season, manning a cornerback position, and he's a member of Oakdale's hands team for onside kicks. And he came up huge performing those latter two roles.
When Urbana tried for a game-tying two-point conversion with 39.8 seconds left, Thompson broke up the pass play by diving toward the left pylon and deflecting the ball.
Then on the ensuing onside kick, the 6-foot-3 Thompson jumped up to pluck the bouncing ball out of the air to help the Bears preserve their biggest win yet this season, a 28-26 victory over the visiting Hawks.
"This is a huge rival for us. Homecoming game. They were undefeated," Thompson said. "So this is a very big win for us. It's going to put us up higher in the standings."
The Bears (6-1) needed Thompson's late-game heroics after the Hawks (6-1) scored two touchdowns in the final 1 minute, 43 seconds. Urbana's final score, a 4-yard Keegan Johnson-to-Elijah Jean-Jacques touchdown pass, came after linebacker Addison Steigner recovered a fumbled handoff to give Urbana the ball at Oakdale's 38 with 1:32 left.
Trailing by two, the Hawks then lined up for a 2-point conversion. Johnson fired a pass to Yannick Siewe in the left side of the end zone. Thompson was ready.
"In practice, they said that was the goal-line play," he said. "And I saw the formation. I knew it was coming. I just had to make a play on the ball."
"When we needed Hunter to make a big play, he made it," Bears coach Kurt Stein said. "We talked in the huddle, we thought they were going to try to run a speed out to the pylon there. Hunter did a good job of getting in the guy's hip and making a break."
Cornerback is a relatively new role for Thompson.
"Last year I only played offense," he said. "But we had a lot of our skill positions graduate, so they asked me to step up and I did."
Given his ability to catch footballs, Thompson also was a no-brainer to be on Oakdale's hands team for onside kicks. So after forcing an incompletion on Urbana's 2-point conversion try, he was tasked with making one more clutch play.
"I saw it bounce over the front line, and I just to go up, grabbed it with my hands and came down with it," he said.
Stein praised Thompson and slot receiver Shaun Wright, who came down with another high-bouncing onside kick after Urbana narrowed Oakdale's lead to 28-20 on Aidan Stone's 1-yard run with 1:43 left.
But the Bears then lost a fumble on a handoff attempt, putting the ball back into the hands of Johnson, who fired two completions to Riley Smith before connecting with Jean-Jacques.
Johnson completed 25 of 40 passes for 329 yards.
"I can't give him enough credit, how good he is," Stein said of the quarterback. "There were plays where we had them covered and he still completed it."
Conversely, Oakdale spent most of the night running the ball. Rory Blanchard rushed for 112 yards on 22 carries, including touchdown runs of 8 and 9 yards.
"He helped us big time there, got a lot of first downs for us, too. And we needed those," Oakdale quarterback Evan Austin said.
Austin rushed for 79 on 16 carries, including a 6-yard touchdown run that gave the Bears a 7-6 lead with 10:53 left in the third quarter, a score set up when the Hawks lost a fumble on the opening kickoff of the half.
Oakdale's ground game picked up steam as the game progressed, thanks to holes opened up by linemen Taylen Caliskan, Tom Katrivanos, Joshua Crummitt, Mason Wiles, Chase Haught and tight end Dom Nichols.
"Our five offensive linemen and tight end do a great job," Stein said. "I feel like they really wear teams down, which is one of the reasons we're a second-half team because they really beat people down. Our run game in the second half was outstanding. It's because those guys were blocking people."
Oakdale took the lead for good when Austin threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Thompson on a slant.
"Our coach came up with that this week. I was waiting for them to call it. I knew it was going to be open," Thompson said. "It was a perfect time to call it. I got right between them, a good throw, good catch."
Urbana's Sidney Joseph scored on runs of 14 and 3 yards.
While Johnson's passing was a dangerous thing for Oakdale's defense to tangle with, the Bears often made plays at crucial times to get stops.
"We have tough kids that want to fight, they want to get after it," Stein said. "They want to establish the run, they want to stop the run. And I think if we can do that, we can make a run in the playoffs."
