Two Frederick County doubles teams will be playing in MPSSAA state championship matches on Saturday at Baker Park’s Fleming Avenue courts.
Brunswick’s Keira McDonald and Ben Kennedy will play Liberty’s Grace Maerten and Hayden Speace in the mixed doubles final at 9 a.m., and Urbana’s Meredith Flynn and Claire Kim will play Wootton’s Naomi Esterowitz and Anusha Iyer in the Class 4A girls doubles final at 1:30 p.m.
In Friday’s semifinals, McDonald/Kennedy beat St. Michaels’ Carly Gill/Cooper Baum, 6-1, 6-2, and Flynn/Kim beat C.H. Flowers’ Chelsea Nnebedum/Chinaza Otuya, 6-2, 6-1.
Here are consolation matches, which will be played Saturday at Baker Park’s 2nd Street Courts, involving Frederick County players.
Class 4A: Girls singles: Shloka Tambat (Urbana) vs. Kayla Wright (Wise). Boys doubles: Javin Ahuja/Rahul Harish (Urbana) vs. Yash Gulati/Ryan Williams (Old Mill).
Class 3A: Boys singles: Nicholas Novitski (Oakdale) vs. Guy Scafidi (Mt. Hebron). Girls singles: Madison Warren (Thomas Johnson) vs. Cleopatra Solomon (North Point). Mixed doubles: Priyanka Gupta/Ben Anspach (Tuscarora) vs. Ethan Togesen/Leslie Pope (Great Mills).
Class 1A: Boys doubles: Zach Ahern/Isaac Hatch (Brunswick) vs. Jonathan Nelson/Chass Imes (Allegany).
