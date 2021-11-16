When Brunswick's boys soccer team won a state title in 2014, siblings Ryan and Alexa Domathoti were there to watch their older stepbrother, Vaughn Phillips, play for the Railroaders.
Ryan and Alexa were both very young, so memories are a little hazy. But the experience left at least one of them with an indelible impression.
"I just remember everybody being loud," Ryan said. "I've never heard so much cheering for Brunswick before."
Seven years later, Ryan and Alexa have both helped put their respective Brunswick High School soccer teams in position to inspire the same kind of raucous fan support.
Ryan, a junior striker, will play for the Railroaders' boys soccer team in the Class 1A state championship match against Fallston at 5 p.m. Thursday at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex. And right after that game, Alexa, a freshman striker, will play for the Railroaders' girls soccer team in the 1A state title match against Fallston.
Both Brunswick teams advanced to the final by pulling out 2-1 wins on Saturday in the state semifinals. The girls beat Mountain Ridge in overtime, while the boys beat Allegany. Just like the upcoming finals, those matches were played at the same site, Northeast-AA, giving the Domathotis and their respective teams a chance to cheer each other on and see each squad inch closer to contending for a state crown.
"It was an incredible feeling that we both made it," Alexa said.
"And we're also playing the same team [in Thursday's finals], which, I think, the odds are even crazier," Ryan said. "I'm happy for us."
This isn't uncharted territory for the Domathotis' school. Brunswick's boys and girls soccer teams both advanced to the state championship in 2012, too, with the help of a brother-sister tandem — Drew and Dara Demich. Dara now happens to be the Railroaders girls head coach.
"We're just super proud. We're excited for them, we're excited for the team," said Erin Phillips, who is Ryan and Alexa's mother. "A lot of the boys have played together since they were little, so it pulls at your heartstrings."
Ryan and Alexa have both ranked among Frederick County's top scorers this season. And while both play for teams loaded with talent, each one has come up with big goals in the playoffs.
Ryan scored the game-winner in the state semis, and Alexa scored a pair of goals to help the Railroaders to a 3-2 win over Boonsboro in the regional championship match.
While his grandfather played some soccer in India, Ryan credited another family member for being influential soccer-wise.
"We got most of our motivation from our older brother. He won states," Ryan said of Vaughn Phillips.
Phillips had two goals and one assist in the 2014 Class 1A state final, helping Brunswick beat McDonough for its third state crown, and he still ranks second on the team's all-time scoring list.
Ryan and Alexa's older stepsister Jana Phillips also played soccer at the school.
"Our older siblings always played soccer, so we just always had a ball in every corner of our house," Ryan said.
They apparently brought one of those balls to Brunswick as kids, kicking it around the school lobby while one of their older siblings played a basketball game. As Brunswick athletic director Jon Jarrett remembers it, one of their kicks inadvertently hit a fire alarm, setting it off.
"I don't remember that," Ryan said. "But I do not deny that it happened. I believe it."
Like others who succeed in high school sports, the Domathotis benefited from tutelage in youth programs.
"We owe a lot to Eric Cicmanec [of PVYA], who has coached the boys for years and year," Erin Phillips said. "And then the girls, she's also had great coaches along the way."
Ryan cracked Brunswick's varsity squad as a freshman. He didn't start like Alexa does now, but he picked up valuable lessons.
"I learned there are a lot of people bigger than me," he said. "Of course, I've grown from then."
Indeed, when Brunswick boys soccer coach Shawn Baker started rattling off Domathoti's attributes, the first one he mentioned was Ryan's 6-foot frame.
"He's a big body for us, he wins balls out of the air, he's an energy player, a goal-scoring threat," Baker said. "He creates a lot of chances for us. He scored some pretty big goals for us in moments that have really changed the game."
Ryan also worked on sprinting with Brunswick's track team, and the resulting speed helps him turn throughballs into scoring opportunities.
As for Alexa, Ryan said another skill jumps out.
"She's more agile, quick," he said. "She can dribble through people like she's Messi himself."
Demich said people who watch Alexa are surprised to learn she's a freshman.
"She's very crafty, she creates opportunities on the ball," Demich said. "She scored a couple clutch, nice postseason goals. Very talented."
It didn't take long for Alexa to fit in, and she credited her teammates for that.
"They've made me feel so welcome. I love this team," said Alexa, who quickly found out the Railroaders had potential. "Once we started winning a bunch of our games, we were like, 'Wow, we can actually get somewhere.'"
While Brunswick's boys also piled up wins throughout the season, Ryan thought his team's postseason win over South Carroll, which had beaten the Railroaders on Oct. 21, was a turning point.
"I feel like that just really brought us together and gave us the confidence and the drive that we needed to move further," he said.
Having a pair of siblings playing for a state championship with different soccer teams epitomizes what a successful fall sports season this has been for Brunswick. The school's boys cross-country team won its first state team title in 32 years on Saturday, and the Railroaders' football team has advanced to the Class 1A state quarterfinals, where it will play at Perryville on Friday.
"All the teams are going to each other's games to cheer 'em on and support, which has been awesome," Baker said. "It's been special for the soccer teams as well, being able to have back-to-back games throughout playoffs, being able to host and be there for support. When we played first, the girls would show up to our game, and then our team would stay after if we played first. It's just been cool that we've been able to support each other throughout this whole run."
That formula will play out again on Thursday. After watching Ryan and his team vie for a state crown, the program's first since his stepbrother Vaughn played for the Railroaders, Alexa will try to help her team win its first state crown. Ryan and his teammates will then be the ones watching.
And with both of them being underclassmen, there is more Brunswick soccer ahead after Thursday's championship matches.
"Their team is incredible," Ryan said. "They can go far, just as the boys team can go far."
