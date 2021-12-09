BOYS BASKETBALL

Urbana 74, Sherwood 58

The win gave the host Hawks their first 2-0 start since the 2014-15 season.

Tanner Rupinta led Urbana with 32 points, five rebounds and four steals. Logan Eversull and Christian Whitehead each had eight points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Urbana 70 Sherwood 46

Alanna Tate had 22 points to help the visiting Hawks improve to 2-0.

Carmen Kweti had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Urbana.

WRESTLING

Brunswick 54, Smithsburg 30

106—Mullen (B) won by forfeit; 113—O’Connor (B) won by forfeit; 120—Markham (B) won by forfeit; 126—Smith (S) pin Herbert; 132—L. Ryan (S) pin Dean; 138—Corwine (B) pin Ellis; 145—J. Ryan (S) pin Dean; 152—Roncone (S) pin Cooke; 160—Brashers (S) pin Connor; 170—Wells (B) pin Redman; 182—Benitez (B) won by forfeit; 195—Haste (B) pin von Garrell; 220—Muir (B) pin Cherilus; 285—Defricce (B) pin Christ.

Brunswick 69, South Hagerstown 12

106—Grossnickle (B) won by forfeit; 112—Mullen (B) won by forfeit; 120—Herbert (B) won by forfeit; 126—Markham (B) won by forfeit; 132—Dean (B) won by forfeit; 138—A. Haste (B) won by forfeit; 145—Corwine (B) tech fall Hill; 152—Raynor (S) pin Runkles; 160—Wenner (B) pin Rider; Well (B) won by forfeit; 182—Benitez (B) won by forfeit; 195—Bolton (S) pin S. Haste; 220—Muir (B) dec. White; 285—Thompson (B) dec. Taveras.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Boys

TJ 94, Linganore 75

Multi-event winners: TJ—Jay Parente, Kyle Bumgardner, Garrett Frank and Matteo Rojas. Linganore—Gabriel Erb. School record: Bumgardner, TJ, 500 free (4:44.56).

Frederick 99, Tuscarora 74

Multi-event winners: Frederick—Ben Schattenberg, Ethan Tluszcz, Caleb Lindell, Peter Bronzi. Tuscarora—Jack McCullough, Cavin Rankin. Diving winner: Logan Brown, Tuscarora.

Girls

Linganore 87, TJ 86

Mult-event winners: TJ—Hayden Ng. Linganore—Lyra Garrett, Peyton Orlando, Emily Stadter. Diving winner: Bella Marriott, TJ.

Girls

Frederick 94,Tuscarora 89

Multi-event winners: Frederick—Rachael Bostian, Caroline Gregory, Samantha Fulton, Sidney Tucci. Tuscarora—Sophia Routzahn. Diving winner: Callie Miller, Tuscarora.

OMISSION

An item in the local roundup that appeared on page B9 on Thursday should have mentioned that Frederick Warriors boys basketball player Caleb Passarelli had 11 rebounds and eight assists in his team’s win over Shalom Christian.

