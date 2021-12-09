BOYS BASKETBALL
Urbana 74, Sherwood 58
The win gave the host Hawks their first 2-0 start since the 2014-15 season.
Tanner Rupinta led Urbana with 32 points, five rebounds and four steals. Logan Eversull and Christian Whitehead each had eight points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Urbana 70 Sherwood 46
Alanna Tate had 22 points to help the visiting Hawks improve to 2-0.
Carmen Kweti had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Urbana.
WRESTLING
Brunswick 54, Smithsburg 30
106—Mullen (B) won by forfeit; 113—O’Connor (B) won by forfeit; 120—Markham (B) won by forfeit; 126—Smith (S) pin Herbert; 132—L. Ryan (S) pin Dean; 138—Corwine (B) pin Ellis; 145—J. Ryan (S) pin Dean; 152—Roncone (S) pin Cooke; 160—Brashers (S) pin Connor; 170—Wells (B) pin Redman; 182—Benitez (B) won by forfeit; 195—Haste (B) pin von Garrell; 220—Muir (B) pin Cherilus; 285—Defricce (B) pin Christ.
Brunswick 69, South Hagerstown 12
106—Grossnickle (B) won by forfeit; 112—Mullen (B) won by forfeit; 120—Herbert (B) won by forfeit; 126—Markham (B) won by forfeit; 132—Dean (B) won by forfeit; 138—A. Haste (B) won by forfeit; 145—Corwine (B) tech fall Hill; 152—Raynor (S) pin Runkles; 160—Wenner (B) pin Rider; Well (B) won by forfeit; 182—Benitez (B) won by forfeit; 195—Bolton (S) pin S. Haste; 220—Muir (B) dec. White; 285—Thompson (B) dec. Taveras.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
TJ 94, Linganore 75
Multi-event winners: TJ—Jay Parente, Kyle Bumgardner, Garrett Frank and Matteo Rojas. Linganore—Gabriel Erb. School record: Bumgardner, TJ, 500 free (4:44.56).
Frederick 99, Tuscarora 74
Multi-event winners: Frederick—Ben Schattenberg, Ethan Tluszcz, Caleb Lindell, Peter Bronzi. Tuscarora—Jack McCullough, Cavin Rankin. Diving winner: Logan Brown, Tuscarora.
Girls
Linganore 87, TJ 86
Mult-event winners: TJ—Hayden Ng. Linganore—Lyra Garrett, Peyton Orlando, Emily Stadter. Diving winner: Bella Marriott, TJ.
Girls
Frederick 94,Tuscarora 89
Multi-event winners: Frederick—Rachael Bostian, Caroline Gregory, Samantha Fulton, Sidney Tucci. Tuscarora—Sophia Routzahn. Diving winner: Callie Miller, Tuscarora.
OMISSION
An item in the local roundup that appeared on page B9 on Thursday should have mentioned that Frederick Warriors boys basketball player Caleb Passarelli had 11 rebounds and eight assists in his team’s win over Shalom Christian.
