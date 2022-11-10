When Erick Rodriguez stepped on the bus this same weekend last November following Tuscarora boys soccer’s 2-0 defeat to C. Milton Wright, he saw the look on his teammate’s faces.
The dejection and the tears of a team that was so talented but ultimately came up short of a state title burned itself into his brain. And Rodriguez felt some guilt, too.
He, like many other top players, split time between playing for the Titans and his club team, Baltimore Armour. Rodriguez missed seven games for Tuscarora, and seeing how his closest friends and lifelong teammates reacted to losing on that bus changed his outlook for 2022.
The senior was going to play every game for the Titans and help them win a state championship, no matter what.
“I just made a promise to myself that I’d make sure they never have to go through that again,” Rodriguez said.
With a newfound commitment, Rodriguez has powered Tuscarora back to the Class 3A state semifinals, where the Titans face Towson on Friday at Crofton High. The forward has also etched his name into the team’s offensive record books: 25 goals, 20 assists and 70 points, all the highest single-season marks in school history.
“We’ve never really seen a player like this with this capability, and we’ve never seen this version of Erick,” Tuscarora coach Todd Knepper said.
It’s partly because this is Rodriguez’s first full season on varsity not derailed by COVID-19 or impacted by his club commitments.
Knepper knew this kind of season was possible from his forward. The coach has known Rodriguez for nearly 10 years, first meeting him and other members of the current senior class through the youth and club soccer circuit.
“I’ve coached him probably longer before high school than I’ve had the ability to work with him during high school,” Knepper said. “I’ve always known this group had promise, and I’ve been seeing Erick do some ridiculous things for years now.”
Before entering high school, Rodriguez relied on his stellar technical ability and finesse to generate those high-level plays. But during his freshman year with the Titans, one in which he bounced between JV and varsity, he was beaten to loose balls and outmuscled in individual battles by older players who were much quicker and stronger.
So, Rodriguez got to work.
He watched YouTube videos to learn speed exercises. He went to the gym with teammates Tony Lombardi, Michael Gulla and Paulo Arce up to four times a week to lift weights and work on drills. And he continued training with his club team, sometimes staying 30 minutes after practice to work on the finer points of his game.
All that turned Rodriguez into a complete player entering this fall season.
“This has honestly been the first year where I feel a lot stronger and faster than everyone,” he said.
Rodriguez first felt that during a preseason scrimmage with McDonogh in which he scored two goals and was the best player on the pitch. It was a preview of what was to come.
It’s now easy to spot No. 10 at Tuscarora’s games. He’s involved in nearly every offensive surge and creates chances at will. He’s winning those one-on-one battles and is blowing by his defenders, to go with his already outstanding technical play.
“I don’t want to say it almost looks like he’s cheating in a way, but he doesn’t appear as strong as he actually plays,” Knepper said. “So I’m not surprised at the numbers that he’s putting up or the way that he’s doing it.”
And he broke virtually every single-season offensive record for the Titans, with the capper coming Oct. 13 against Manchester Valley. Rodriguez scored five goals in that match to smash the school’s points record, previously held by Ben Dao at 50, and he’s added to his total since then.
Getting that record completes a goal Rodriguez set for himself at the beginning of the year, and he did so with relative ease. His next goal is the ultimate prize: a state championship.
It’s possible with Tuscarora (17-1) sitting as the top seed in Class 3A and running over nearly every opponent it has played. Rodriguez has led the way, boosted by the bad memory of that bus ride home last year.
He certainly hasn’t let his team down this year.
“I feel really, really thankful to have a second chance at this,” Rodriguez said. “Hopefully, we can make it count.”
