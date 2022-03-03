When Sydney Huskey began playing travel ball in sixth grade, her abilities were doubted and she was criticized for an out-of-control style of play.
“Her nickname was Crash, because she would crash into chairs and tables. She was all over the place,” Frederick High girls basketball coach Tony Murray said.
Now a sophomore point guard for the Cadets, Huskey has developed an offensive arsenal to become an elite scorer under Murray’s guidance while controlling her frenetic pace on the court.
On the heels of a brilliant performance Tuesday against North Hagerstown, Huskey put up 20 points in the first half en route to a career-high 31 points and nine rebounds to lead the host Cadets past Oakdale, 68-53, avenging the regular season split.
“Our coaches told us that if they win regionals, they cut down our nets. That was not happening,” Huskey said.
While Huskey led, she received plenty of assistance.
“You look at the box score and see Sydney with 31, Allanah [Foreman] with 14, Asha Lacet with 12,” Murray said, “but all year it’s been the next player to step up, and we really challenged them to do that tonight.”
The Cadets (16-5), who celebrated by cutting down the net and posing for pictures, will wait to see where they are reseeded prior to Saturday’s 3A state quarterfinals.
“We would love to host, but I believe we’d need a couple of teams to get upset,” Murray said.
FHS OHS Girls Regional Final
FHS OHS Girls Regional Final
Frederick’s Sydney Huskey (10) evades Oakdale’s McKenna Witt as she drives toward the goal Thursday in the first half action of the Class 3A West Region I final at Frederick High School.
FHS OHS Girls Regional Final
FHS OHS Girls Regional Final
Frederick’s Sydney Huskey (10) evades Oakdale’s McKenna Witt as she drives toward the goal Thursday in the first half action of the Class 3A West Region I final at Frederick High School.
Foreman helped the Cadets build a 45-24 lead midway through the third quarter, scoring 11 straight points on a putback and a trio of 3-pointers from the left corner off feeds from Danielle Morgan.
Huskey later scored seven straight points with a steal leading to a three-point play, followed by a driving layup and another steal and layup that put Frederick ahead 55-28 with 1:25 left in the third quarter.
“I like to have fun [on the court]. I’m not going to have fun if I’m not doing anything,” Huskey said. “My team deserves 100 percent from me, so that’s exactly what I’m going to give them and expect in return.”
Oakdale trimmed the Cadets’ lead to 58-39, going on an 8-0 run capped by a pair of Caroline Atwill free throws to start the fourth.
Worn down by the physicality and tight defense of Frederick, the Bears watched as Huskey, Morgan and Jacoya Cartnail-Riddick secured offensive rebounds and converted layups underneath the basket to pull away to a 64-39 lead under three minutes to play.
Inside the final 2:30, Oakdale made one final run, led by the sharpshooting efforts of its lone senior, Sam Blaylock, who hit four of her six 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 20 points in her final high school game.
With 38.9 seconds remaining and the Cadets ahead for good, Murray pulled his starters and emptied the bench, giving Huskey her first break since the first quarter.
“We’ve had nine girls for most of the season with exception to a couple late-season callups,” Murray said. “I call them the ‘Divine Nine,’ and they have bought in and worked hard every day in practice.”
Huskey — who leads all Frederick County public school girls basketball players in points and steals and ranks among the top 10 in assists and rebounds — had the hot hand from the opening tip, scoring the first seven points for the Cadets.
“[Huskey has] gone on a tear,” Murray said. “I think she’s missed a triple-double four times. She doesn’t get tired, but she’ll feel this one in the morning.”
However, when she picked up her second foul at the 3:50 mark of the first quarter, Murray didn’t hesitate to keep his point guard on the court.
“When I foul early, it’s usually — usually it’s dumb fouls,” Huskey said. “This has been talked about with me many times, but then I’ll make smarter decisions.”
Huskey overcame the foul trouble to score 12 points inside the first six minutes, including a runner in the lane that rimmed out and fell back through the hoop with 2:03 left in the first quarter that put the Cadets up 18-9.
The combination of Huskey and Lacet was problematic, as they scored every Frederick point in the first half — including a baseline floater from Huskey with just over a minute left — until a layup by Morgan with 3.9 seconds that gave Frederick a 34-20 halftime lead.
