In the past nine days, Tuscarora’s boys basketball team had knocked off one of Frederick County’s top teams, Urbana, and lost by a mere three points to another county power, Walkersville.
Those recent outcomes made it seem like the Titans had a good chance to exact some revenge in Thursday’s rematch against South Hagerstown, a team that beat them by eight points in December.
But with some key players out sick and a slew of missed shots and several turnovers in the opening minutes, Tuscarora fell into a big hole early and ended up losing 74-44 to the visiting Rebels.
The Titans (5-13, 3-8 CMC Spires) were forced to play without Camron Harry, Breylon Lewis and Micah Witherspoon. Harry is Tuscarora’s top scorer, while Lewis is third in scoring and second in assists.
While Tuscarora missed such production, Titans coach Lasan Scott refused to use that as an excuse for Thursday’s loss.
“Three guys out, they’re all sick. But there’s nothing you can do about it,” the coach said. “You’ve still got to play, the ball’s still has to go in the hoop, and it just didn’t go our way tonight.”
The damage was done early, thanks to missed layups and jumpers, turnovers and South Hagerstown’s ability to get fastbreak buckets and nail 3-pointers.
South Hagerstown (7-11, 3-8 CMC Spires) took a 16-4 lead into the second quarter and continued to pull away, going up 30-6 when Vaughn Lewis hit a transition layup with about 5½ minutes left in the second quarter.
“What really hurt us was turnovers, we didn’t rebound well and defensively we just weren’t locked in tonight,” Scott said.
The Titans strived to come back with a 17-7 run in the second quarter, narrowing South Hagerstown’s lead to 37-23 when Paul Johnson hit a putback at the 1:42 mark. In that outburst, sophomore James Miller nailed a 3-pointer, while Andrew Kabiritsi and Jaedon Welch each converted three-point plays.
Still, the early hole proved too deep, especially for a team that depends on a slew of young players. The only Tuscarora seniors in the lineup on Thursday, which was the team’s Senior Night, were Kabiritsi and Amare Maultsby. Harry is also a senior.
“We have a young squad this year, and again, we’re fighting through some things,” Scott said. “But we’re going to learn. This wasn’t one of our better games we’ve had, but we’re OK, we’ll figure it out for the next game.”
Miller finished with 19 points, and Kabiritsi scored 12.
South Hagerstown’s Lewis Berry had a game-high 27 points, including four 3-pointers.
Tuscarora won the JV game 72-52.
