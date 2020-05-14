A couple years ago, Tuscarora girls lacrosse players went on a nature run in a forest near their field.
Sounds peaceful. But for the Titans’ Lauren Roberts, it proved problematic.
“We had to jump a fence,” she said. “And I could not jump that fence.”
Her teammates came to the rescue.
“They helped catch me on the other side while the other people tried to lift me up,” she said. “It was so funny. I was struggling, but they were all helping me out.”
Roberts listed that as one of her favorite career memories, and her choice speaks volumes about what she values in lacrosse — bonds with teammates.
And in her case, some of those bonds formed long before she arrived at Tuscarora.
Roberts and three other Titans seniors, Blake Clouser, Abby Hampson and Autumn Resnick, began playing lacrosse together for a Carroll Manor rec team when they were third graders. And over the years, they were joined by classmates like Gianni Blundell and Haley Livingston.
As underclassmen, they rose through the ranks together and helped the Titans enjoy success, giving them good reason to expect big things as seniors this spring. Unfortunately, they didn’t get a chance to fulfill those expectations because their final season got canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
“There was a bunch of good games ahead of us,” Roberts said. “I knew we were going to end up well. I wish we could’ve done it.”
The Titans were coming off a season that saw them set a team record for wins with 12, reach the regional championship game for the first time in team history and win the Central Maryland Conference Spires Division crown.
Yes, Tuscarora lost some key players to graduation, including midfield Chandler Stewart and goalie Savannah Vance.
But the returning senior class was loaded with seasoned contributors, including many who had been varsity starters since they were freshmen.
“We were ready to make this our year and leave Tuscarora with a bang, and we just didn’t get to do that,” Hampson said. “But I’m grateful that I got to play with those girls as long as I did.”
When she was a third grader, Hampson played for a Carroll Manor team — coached by her mother — that included Roberts, Clausen and Resnick. Back then, none of them knew they’d be competing together well into the future.
All four made Tuscarora’s varsity team as freshmen (Resnick was dual rostered on varsity and JV), and their familiarity eventually yielded benefits.
“We’ve all grown together,” Resnick said. “Our chemistry on the field — on and off the field — it just matches up perfectly. We just all play together so well.”
While she was still in elementary school, Clouser played for a team that included Blundell and was coached by Brad Gray, who is now their Tuscarora coach.
Gray’s seen all those seniors make strides. He mentioned Livingston, a soccer player who hadn’t picked up a lacrosse stick before ninth grade. She will play at McDaniel.
“She’s come an awful long way,” said Gray, who was looking forward to seeing his seniors in action this spring. “I was really quite disappointed that I didn’t get the chance to coach these ladies one more time. They would’ve been a lot of fun to coach.”
They are versatile players who could’ve been shifted to different positions to deal with situations that might’ve cropped up in games. Gray rattled off positions seniors could’ve gone back and forth between — attack and midfield for Clouser and Roberts, attack and defense for Hampson and Resnick, defense and midfield for Blundell (who is a volleyball standout).
And no matter where they played, all of those seniors would’ve laid groundwork for underclassmen. Gray bemoaned that lost opportunity.
“I was going to count on them to teach the underclassmen,” said Gray, adding that such lessons would include attitude. “How do you handle things, how do you treat each other and opponents? Because they were rock stars, all of my seniors. There’s not a flaw out there for them, from character to academics. They did everything the right way.”
As a freshman, Roberts learned those types of things from an older teammate, Jena MacDonald.
“[She] took me under her wing and took me out to eat sometimes and kept me in the loop,” Roberts said. “She left, and I took her position, and I just took what she gave me after watching her play for a whole season. My confidence grew over the years. She helped a lot.”
Roberts hoped to do similar things for her younger sister Maddy, who tried out for Tuscarora’s JV team this season.
Seniors leave the program with plenty of fond memories, including a team record for wins in a season and memorable playoff victories during their march to last year’s Class 3A West final against Westminster.
Resnick mentioned a win over Boonsboro on a cold and rainy day and tough victory over St. James, when one Tuscarora player came up big.
“Our old goalie, Savannah Vance, saved our butts,” she said.
Seniors longed to return to the regional final this year, but those hopes all-but vanished when schools were closed in mid-March because of the pandemic. The shutdown was initially for two weeks, but schools would not reopen this spring.
Several Tuscarora seniors will play in college, including Clouser (Wingate), Hampson (Lock Haven) and Roberts (Bridgewater), but their long tenure as teammates ended prematurely.
“A couple of us get to play in college, which it makes it a little more bearable,” Clouser said. “But it was so upsetting knowing that we wouldn’t get to play with these girls again, because a couple of us have been playing since we were 7 or 8 years old together.”
