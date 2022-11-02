The Tuscarora goalie fending off Frederick threats was Caroline McDonald, who once vowed to quit field hockey if she had to play goalie.
And the Titan who scored the game-winning goal with 2 minutes, 2 seconds left in regulation, junior Jazmin McKellar, only started playing field hockey this season because she got cut from the soccer team.
Assuming roles neither one could’ve envisioned for themselves in the recent past, McKellar and McDonald helped Tuscarora successfully defend its regional crown by beating host Frederick 2-1 in the Class 3A West Region I final on Wednesday.
The Titans (6-7-1) advance to the state quarterfinals, where their opponent will be determined after teams are reseeded.
Just like last year, Tuscarora had to pull out a hard-fought victory over Frederick to win the region. Getting a bye to the final, this was Frederick’s first game since its regular-season finale on Oct. 12, when it beat the Titans 1-0.
“This could’ve been my last game as a senior,” said Tuscarora’s Tori Hampton, who will continue her career at St. Mary’s College. “I just love this team, and I’m just glad we get another game.”
Hampton scored the game-winner in last year’s regional final. This time, McKellar did the honors. It was just the junior’s second goal of the season, which is her first as a field hockey player.
“I got cut from the soccer team. It’s basically the same sport, but with a stick,” said McKellar, who found plenty of people on the team willing to help her make the transition.
“I switched in late, and they were just really accepting and taught me how to play the sport and encouraged me,” she said. “And I guess that’s what led to scoring today.”
McKellar’s goal came on a rush toward the cage by a slew of Tuscarora players, who were crowded inside the circle looking to score.
“It just like trickled in the goal,” McKellar said. “It just went in. I was like, ‘OK, that works.’”
Tuscarora’s Olivia Dolney scored the game’s first goal in similar fashion, joining several teammates near the cage and poking the ball in with 3:46 left in the second quarter.
“Both of our goals were scored off of really scrappy, messy, gross balls,” Tuscarora coach Sophia Hamilton said. “You get a goal when you’ve got multiple girls working together to force it in.”
Tuscarora didn’t have much time to enjoy the lead. With 56 seconds left in the first half, Frederick’s Ashley Tucci smacked in the tying goal off an assist from Julia Osborne.
Frederick generated plenty of scoring opportunities in the second half, getting nice drives from players like Lizzie Goodwin. But the Cadets couldn’t get the ball past McDonald, who had six saves and often booted the ball out of the circle right after it was sent in.
“Her clears were very strong, and it meant that we didn’t have a lot of rebounds on the defensive end,” Hamilton said. “That means that when you have those beautiful big shots from Frederick that are coming in, it means a lot to a goalie to not have to play a third or fourth shot.”
In such situations, McDonald focuses on the ball instead of opposing players. She’s now a seasoned goalie, something unimaginable to her when she tried out for field hockey.
“I told myself if I was picked as goalie, I was not going to play, I was going to quit,” she said. “And I was picked as goalie freshman year, and I love it, absolutely love it.”
Lulu Markoff and Danalyn Damaska each had one assist for Tuscarora.
Frederick finishes with a 7-5 record in another winning season for a program that has made vast strides since not fielding a varsity team in 2016. Goodwin and Osborne have ranked high on the Frederick County scoring leaders this season.
“They’re an awesome team, they’re full of talent,” Cadets coach Carla McCarron said. “A great group of girls, great chemistry.”
