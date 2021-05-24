MIDDLETOWN — Matthew Mancini prefers not to be interviewed.
But that doesn’t stop his coaches, teammates and even opposing coaches and teammates from talking about his prolific ability in a faceoff circle.
Mancini gives the Middletown boys lacrosse team what coach Ty Crompton describes as “an unspeakable advantage” taking faceoffs. He can make it look so easy at times that it’s fair to wonder why the opposing team bothered challenging him.
“I think a lot of it is he works really hard,” Crompton said after Mancini dominated again Monday night in a 20-8 win over Tuscarora. “But he also has some kind of insane natural talent.”
Crompton has been coaching lacrosse a long time. He has seen some good faceoff guys. But nobody has made it look as effortless as Mancini, he said.
Crompton said it’s a “great leveler” and gives the Knights (5-2) a puncher’s chance in just about every game, even when they aren’t the more talented team overall.
Yes, Mancini has lost some faceoffs this season. But Crompton said the losses could easily be counted on one hand. One occurred when he was whistled for moving too early.
Sometimes, Crompton will send somebody else into the faceoff circle to give Mancini a break and get one of his other players some experience. But it can almost be seen as he is throwing the other team a bone and giving it the chance to earn a possession.
“Mancini is an extremely smart player. He should be facing off for someone in college, but he is not,” said Tuscarora coach Curtiss Belcher Jr., who coached Mancini in club lacrosse.
Instead, Mancini will play college football at Old Dominion University and reunite with his former quarterback at Middletown, Reese Poffenbarger, who plays for the Monarchs.
Mancini, a senior who plans to study mechanical engineering in college, was an excellent receiver and defensive back for the Middletown football team. In 2019, he led Frederick County in receptions as the Knights won the Class 2A state championship.
“I don’t know if he got the offers he wanted or not [for lacrosse],” Belcher said.
All of those Mancini faceoff wins mean extra possessions for the Knights, who have a talented offensive team.
Sophomore attack Blake O’Keefe scored five goals against Tuscarora, junior midfielder Judd Boniface added four, while junior midfielder Jacob Brandenburg and junior attack Broden Moran each added three goals.
Mancini often wins a faceoff easily and cruises right in to take a shot. He scored twice in those very scenarios on Monday night. He also is a very good passer and piles up the assists as well.
“He has so much experience,” Brandenburg said. “He is just so quick, his hand-eye coordination, everything.”
With Mancini dominating faceoffs like he does and generating all of those possessions for a team quite capable of scoring, it can be hard to imagine Middletown losing until the youth of the team is considered.
Mancini is one of only four seniors on the team, which Crompton said “is not typical here.” On Monday, they celebrated the four on Senior Night.
With a young team and no scrimmages to prepare for the season, the Knights started slowly. They dropped their season opener to Linganore, 7-2, and then couldn’t overcome a slow start in a 7-6 loss to Oakdale.
“I had four sophomores starting that had never played in a varsity game,” Crompton said. “These things take time. You are seeing the end result now. But we were not playing nearly this well at the beginning of the season.”
Tuscarora fell to 4-3 overall. Junior midfielder Andrew Cramer scored five goals for the Titans on Monday.
“We are up and down,” Belcher said. “Nothing to complain about, but we can play better. We want to play better going into the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.