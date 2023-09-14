There is nothing particularly fancy about what Linganore does on offense.
The Lancers hand the ball to their 5-foot-7, 185-pound senior running back, Ethan Arneson, and big yards and touchdowns tend to follow, like they have for the last three seasons as the team’s starting running back.
What has gotten a little fancier is Arneson’s footwork. He seems shiftier.
In Thursday night’s 42-12 over visiting Walkersville, Arneson was leaving defenders standing in their tracks as he quickly darted left or right. He finished with 204 yards and six touchdowns on 26 carries.
“He makes it easy,” Linganore quarterback Christian Petruzzello said of Arneson. “He makes first-and-10, second-and-3 or second-and-2. He never lets the first guy tackle him. It’s really insane.”
What also seems to have improved in Arneson’s strength and speed, the result of a summer filled by working with his personal trainer in Damascus.
Two years ago, while he was leading Frederick County in rushing as a sophomore, the Lancers (3-0) would tease him every time he got stopped on the 1- or 2-yard line.
That doesn’t happen much anymore. When Arneson plows into the line these days with his strength and speed, he is not often the one being driven backwards.
“He has that extra little leg drive,” said Linganore offensive coordinator Jordan Dixon, a Walkersville graduate who was the acting coach Thursday night while longtime coach Rick Conner served a one-game ban after getting tossed out of last week’s blowout win over South Carroll.
Even Walkersville coach Joe Polce had to give Arneson his due, saying, “He has been good for three years. We knew he was going to be good. Even with nine guys on the line, he still gets yardage.”
Arneson, of course, nods and politely accepts all of the accolades that come his way. He is also quick to point out all the work his offensive line does to make his job easier.
“All the hard work my O-line has been putting in, giving me all of these beautiful holes for me to do the work afterward, it works out pretty well,” said Arneson, who now has 535 yards and 12 touchdowns on 63 carries through three games so far.
He is averaging more than 8 yards per carry.
“I think he is the best running back in the state, and I truly believe that,” Petruzzello said.
Walkersville (2-1) got exactly the start it wanted.
It marched down the field on its first possession, covering 80 yards in 12 plays, and junior Da’Marques Ross capped the drive by scoring virtually untouched on a 21-yard run.
The Lions led 6-0 after the extra point was blocked against a team that had not allowed a point through its first two games.
But, from that point on, Walkersville found the sledding to be very difficult against Linganore’s defense. And the inability to stop Arneson and the Lancers’ offense only dug the hole even deeper for the Lions.
On their first three possessions of the first half, they lost a fumble, leading to short fields for the Lancers and two of Arneson’s touchdown runs.
“I think it was a great learning experience,” Polce said. “Linganore is obviously a great team. All the credit goes to them, their players and their coaches. It was a great learning experience. Luckily for us, it’s early in the season, and we’ll see where we go from here.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.