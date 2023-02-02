KZ Keanu Boren01.jpg
Frederick’s Keanu Boren (24), who is deaf, stretches the floor as a shooter who comes off the bench. Two interpreters help him communicate with teammates. The Cadets have hand signals for their offensive plays, and he’s also able to read lips.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Like many of his teammates at Frederick High, Keanu Boren harbors dreams of one day playing basketball in college.

And the fact that he is almost 6-foot-5 with the ability to shoot, handle the ball and develop over the next two high school seasons makes him a potentially intriguing prospect.

