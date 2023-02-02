Like many of his teammates at Frederick High, Keanu Boren harbors dreams of one day playing basketball in college.
And the fact that he is almost 6-foot-5 with the ability to shoot, handle the ball and develop over the next two high school seasons makes him a potentially intriguing prospect.
But Boren happens to be deaf, making his path to the next level more challenging.
“I hope when we get to that point, [college] coaches reach out to us and get our opinions and get our thoughts,” Frederick head coach Emonte Hill said.
To play for the unbeaten Cadets (17-0), Boren relies on two interpreters provided by Frederick County Public Schools that serve as a communication conduit between the sophomore forward and coaches, teammates and game officials.
The interpreters typically sit on the bench or stand right behind it during games and use sign language to keep Boren up to speed. At practice, they roam all over the court for the same purpose.
“It’s not as difficult as I thought it was going to be coming into last year,” said Hill, who kept Boren on the varsity team as a freshman. “I didn’t know what to think [at first]. Was I going to have to learn sign language? I didn’t know what to expect. This was the first time for me. In all my time in basketball, I have never had a deaf teammate or player. But he’s just like one of the guys.”
The Cadets rely on Boren to stretch the floor as a shooter who comes off the bench. Hill said opposing teams have to be aware of his presence on the court when they are playing defense.
“Keanu knows what he is doing,” said teammate Elwyne Wordlaw, Frederick’s leading scorer as a 6-foot junior guard. “He has a pretty high basketball IQ.”
Since Boren can’t hear whistles, he stops playing when everything else stops around him. Sometimes, there is a delayed response.
“There is not much I can do about that,” he said.
Frederick has hand signals for its offensive plays, which helps keep Boren in sync with the rest of his team, and he’s also able to read lips. He’s even developed a unique set of hand signals with teammates to make sure they are on the same page.
The games move with such speed that it’s easy to fall out of sync when relying so heavily on hand gestures. But Boren and the Cadets, with the help of the interpreters, do a good job of minimizing breakdowns.
“When I started [playing], it was extremely difficult,” Boren said. “I started improving my ability to follow what was going on. Over time, obviously, after a while, I kind of got used to it and kind of grew in my experience.”
Boren grew up playing basketball on the playgrounds of Frederick, where he would constantly have to overcome skepticism and prove himself to players who could hear.
“They look at me and they are like, ‘Oh, you are a deaf kid,’” Boren said. “But then I showed them my skills, and they kind of respected me through that, just through how I played.”
Boren attended Maryland School for the Deaf until he reached eighth grade. Then, he transferred to Crestwood Middle School, where he was linked up through FCPS with his primary interpreter, Ian Tucker.
“I am proud of him,” Tucker said. “I know we are not supposed to have an emotional attachment or anything. But he feels like a son to me almost. It’s fun to watch him play.”
During the times that Tucker can not be there for Boren, Patrick McQuaid, a freelance interpreter contracted through FCPS, steps in.
Tucker, who played basketball and other sports growing up, and McQuaid are essentially coaches. They have to know the playbook and be in tune with the daily rhythms of the team as much as anyone in order to be of help to Boren.
“I would tell him sometimes, ‘This is what the coach said. I don’t know what that means. Hopefully, you know.’ And then he would figure it out,” Tucker said. “Through practices, I have come to know what everything means.”
The list of deaf players who have gone on to play college basketball at hearing schools is not long.
Most who are capable inevitably wind up at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., which has the only deaf college basketball team in the U.S.
For many, the game moves too quickly and there are simply too many logistical complications to overcome.
“I just don’t know if that interpreter is available at next level the way it is in the Frederick County Public Schools system,” Hill said.
Lance Allred, 41, who has 75 to 80 percent hearing loss with a hearing aid, is the only legally deaf player to play in the NBA. He appeared in three games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2008.
Slovenian Miha Zupan, 40, was born deaf and played in European professional leagues for 20 years before retiring in 2020.
Some of the other rare examples include Michael Lizarraga, who played Division I basketball at Cal State Northridge from 2007-12 before going on to play professionally in Mexico, and Alexis Roberts, who became the first deaf player in Mississippi to sign a Division I basketball scholarship in May 2021.
Boren hopes to one day blaze a similar trail of his own.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to play in college and the pros,” he said. “I really want to be a role model for the deaf community and show that basketball is a sport deaf people are able to get into.”
