URBANA — In Urbana baseball’s shutout loss to Tuscarora last Thursday, the Hawks looked out of sorts at the plate, stymied by Ryan DeSanto and not putting up big innings like usual. They were “not ourselves,” as coach Mike Frownfelter put it.
The first three innings of Monday’s home contest against Linganore brought back some of those concerns, as Urbana only scratched across one run against Stephen Curry. But when catcher Andrew Purcell led off the bottom of the fourth with a single up the middle, the Hawks suddenly looked like their old selves at the plate.
They battled through at-bats, played small ball and came up with hit after hit to turn a tie game into a rout. Urbana ultimately won 11-1 in five innings.
“We adjusted a lot better to the ball the second time through our lineup,” pitcher Keegan Johnson said. “Good to see some adversity and how we came through that.”
Johnson led the initial charge, driving in his team’s first two runs. He opened the fourth-inning onslaught with a booming RBI double to left-center that one-hopped the wall and brought Purcell home, his second such hit of the afternoon.
That was the beginning of an 11-batter frame for the Hawks (12-2), who began squaring up Curry’s fastball. The sophomore’s breaking pitches became less effective as he tired, too.
“Probably left him in a little bit longer than I should have, but he’ll only get stronger the next two years,” Lancers coach David Keiling said.
Scenes from Urbana vs. Linganore baseball at Urbana High School on Monday. The Hawks defeated the Lancers 11-1.
Katina Zentz
Urbana also played small ball to break down Linganore and drive up Curry’s pitch count.
After being hit by a pitch, center fielder Logan Janney stole second, advanced to third on right fielder Thomas Wiles’ bunt single and scored on second baseman Ryan Bennett’s safety squeeze. Wiles, who stole second the pitch prior, also came home on that play as the Lancers (7-6) mishandled the bunt.
The fourth was punctuated by Purcell, who drilled an RBI single to left in his second at-bat of the inning.
Then in the fifth, designated hitter Eli DeRossi-Cytron doubled in two, and first baseman Brendan Yagesh launched an RBI triple to end the contest.
“They outplayed us,” Keiling said. “I told the guys, ‘You didn’t play terribly. They just made better plays.’”
The outburst backed up a strong start by Johnson and ensured he would leave the winning pitcher. Though he admitted that he didn’t have his best stuff, Johnson pounded the zone with fastballs and kept Linganore down.
He struck out 10 and scattered four hits, only allowing a run on a second-inning RBI single by Curry.
“It’s huge knowing our pitchers can fill it up and keep giving us a chance to win and compete,” Yagesh, Urbana’s other ace, said. “It really changes the game.”
That let the Hawks relax at the plate as Johnson worked through several scoreless innings. All he needed was a few runs of support, something Johnson typically receives but was not certain Monday as Urbana’s bats scuffled the first time around.
And then, in the fourth inning, the Hawks snapped back into form.
“When we score a few runs when Keegan’s on the mound, I know that there’s a pretty good chance we’re going to win,” Frownfelter said.
NOTES: Yagesh had two hits, a walk and scored a run for Urbana. Janney and Wiles each reached base twice and scored a pair of runs. Riley Smith walked and scored once. … Josh Sachar had two singles and scored once for Linganore. Dylan Allnutt singled and stole a base. Curry struck out three and walked none in 3 2-3 innings.
