URBANA — Wake-up calls, such as the one junior goalkeeper Carter Berg got Tuesday night when a hard shot smacked him square in the facemask, have been arriving just in the nick of time lately for the Urbana boys lacrosse team.
On Saturday, they rallied from a five-goal deficit to nip arch-rival Linganore by a goal. And, on Tuesday, they nearly duplicated the feat, coming back from three down on two separate occasions to slip past visiting Oakdale, 10-7, thus preserving a winning streak against Frederick County teams that has stood since 2018.
However, the close calls have prompted the Hawks (7-1) to take a closer look at themselves and how they operate. And some changes seem to be in order, starting with how they warm up before games.
“We need a better start and understand we have to play four quarters going down the stretch here,” Urbana coach Gavin Donahue said. “We can’t continue to do this. It’s great that we are coming back in these games. But we can’t continue to dig ourselves holes or we are going to dig ourselves out of it.”
The reigning state champions in Class 3A did make some changes on the fly against Oakdale (4-3) that made a difference.
For starters, they started communicating more effectively on defense. That seemed straightforward enough.
The other change was a little more unconventional, as they put junior midfielder Cole Kuhar on the face-off X against Oakdale’s talented junior in that role, Rory Blanchard.
“I was just trying to slow him down,” said Kuhar, who had yet to face-off at all this season prior to being thrust into the role Tuesday. He dabbled in face-offs for part of last season before the project was abandoned.
“I was just doing whatever my coaches told me to do,” he said. “Just get the ball.”
Blanchard dominated on face-offs in the first quarter for Oakdale, and the Bears were gobbling up nearly all of the ground balls. That allowed them to build early leads of 2-0 and 4-1 that generated a lot of buzz and energy on their sideline.
One of the Oakdale goals was scored by one of their long-pole defensemen, Tyson Thompson, who maintained possession while absorbing a lot of contact on the sideline. Once he ran into the clear, he charged right in on the goal and converted his shot.
The start of the game was similar to the the 6-1 lead Linganore built against Urbana on Saturday before the Hawks rallied for a 7-6 victory.
“We joke around that we are a second-half team,” Oakdale coach Dale Kowatch said. “I have challenged these young men to come out of the game hot, and we did tonight. But it looked like we just should have come out [hot] in the second half.
“I love the energy coming out. We always come up for an Urbana game or, you know, a game like Linganore. You know, some crosstown rivalry stuff. The guys did what I asked of them. We just couldn’t get the finish tonight. Sometimes, that’s the way it goes.”
Kuhar’s grit and determination against the more experienced Blanchard on face-offs helped create more possessions for Urbana, which ultimately allowed them to get back in the game.
The Hawks outscored Oakdale 4-1 in the second quarter, which allowed them, remarkably, to take an 8-6 lead into halftime.
“We started to win some face-offs. We started putting some goals on the board. And that gave us an overall confidence all over the field,” Donahue said.
Junior midfielder Dylan Lange finished with three goals for Urbana, while sophomore Brady Roberton and junior Hunter Bryant each added two. Bryant scored the Hawks’ only goals in the second half, both of which occurred in the fourth quarter.
Oakdale only scored one goal in the second half on a rebound by sophomore attack Drew Phipps.
Junior attack Troy Ulisney had a goal and an assist for Oakdale to help lead the way, while sophomore attack Shaun Wright added a pair of assists.
Urbana, meanwhile, is trying to figure out how to solve its slow starts of late.
“That’s a good question,” Donahue said. “Maybe we need to come out a little earlier. Maybe we need to switch up our routines in terms of a warmup. Maybe they need a little contact prior to game time to get themselves going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.