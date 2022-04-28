URBANA — Almost six full weeks have passed since the start of the spring season, and the players on the Urbana High boys lacrosse team say they have undergone a “night and day” transformation.
The Hawks have a young team, and, at the start of the season, the players were largely stepping into new roles and trying to establish themselves in the face of great expectations from last season’s state championship team.
Now, with the playoffs about to begin, the Hawks are proving, at least to themselves, that they can hang right there with some of the best teams in the state.
On Thursday night, the difference between them and the state runner-up in Class 2A last season was the width of a goalpost, as Dylan Lange’s shot struck the pipe with about two minutes to play, thwarting a late-come-from-behind attempt by Urbana in a 6-5 home loss to Kent Island.
The Hawks (9-3) led by a goal for much of the first half, fell behind for the first time with about six seconds to play before halftime and then charged back from a pair of two-goal deficits in the second half with fourth-quarter goals by juniors Hunter Bryant and Gavin McKay.
“This was a good game for us,” said junior goalie Carter Berg, who played arguably his best game of the season in a losing effort by standing tall under persistent pressure and denying numerous good scoring chances for Kent Island. “I feel like we can learn from this.”
Urbana’s defensive communication has improved immensely over the course of the season, and it is much more patient on offense, according to coach Gavin Donahue.
The Hawks’ growing confidence is also on display, as McKay went behind his back to open the scoring midway through the first quarter.
“We have been doing it in practice,” said McKay, who finished with three goals. “It’s a lot of fun. We like to get creative. ... We like having fun. When we get down and serious, I think that’s when we start playing bad. Lacrosse is a game. You are supposed to have fun. That’s what I like doing.”
Urbana has not been ducking anyone on the schedule. Its three losses are to Sherwood, three-time state champion South River by a goal as time expired in overtime and to two-time state champion Kent Island.
Next Thursday, the Hawks will take on 10-time state champion Hereford, which won the 2A title last season by a goal over Kent Island.
They set up a tough schedule “so we could be ready going into the playoffs,” Donahue said. “A loss by one against an elite team is better than playing a team we are going to blow out.”
In the meantime, they are getting better, and that’s all that really matters to them at the moment.
“We are not going to be the same every year and every game,” McKay said. “We are going to move and flow as a team, and we are going to grow from every single game. I think we are showing that this season. Yeah, it’s a loss right there [to Kent Island]. But I think we are showing we can hang with these kind of teams.”
