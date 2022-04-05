URBANA — Urbana boys lacrosse prides itself on having a wealth of scoring options.
“Our offense, you can’t really key on one guy,” Hawks coach Gavin Donahue said. “If you key on one guy, there’s going to be another guy that gets the three or four goals.”
On a rainy Tuesday night, that guy was Gavin McKay.
The junior midfielder tallied four goals — two in each half — as Urbana controlled play against previously unbeaten Middletown for most of the evening. It culminated in an 11-4 Hawks win in which six different players found the back of the net for Donahue’s squad.
It was a methodical effort for Urbana (4-1), which never scored more than three goals in a quarter but dominated possession thanks to continued success at the faceoff X.
The Hawks peppered Knights goalie Gavin Vierling, who came up with 11 saves — including a handful of stellar point-blank stops — but was ultimately overwhelmed.
“We do a good job of moving the ball around. Not one of us is going to take it every time,” McKay said. “Any of us can score, any of us can dodge and any of us can pass.”
That was particularly true Tuesday night, starting with McKay. He rifled a shot past Vierling late in the first quarter for his first strike of the night.
Then, Urbana’s other playmakers took over.
Andrew Bennett picked up a groundball in a net-front scramble and potted it for his first of two. That tally was sandwiched between a pair of goals from Hunter Bryant off turnovers.
Elijah Jean-Jaques, Brady Roberton and Jacob Ward each added a marker of their own. And then, it was back to McKay to cap off the night.
He netted his team’s final three goals — a long-range rocket, a man-up tally and a nifty behind-the-back move that fooled Vierling and elated McKay’s teammates, if not his coach.
“I got it from [some of] our players last year; they helped me be creative,” McKay said. “I thought Coach was probably going to rip into me there, so we’ll see on the film.”
That persistent attack tempered Middletown (4-1), which entered the contest as the county’s highest scoring team.
The Knights struggled to break the Hawks’ defensive pressure and turned the ball over possession after possession. Urbana didn’t give much room in Middletown’s limited time of attack, either.
The Knights picked it up a bit in the second half after being held scoreless in the opening 24 minutes. Midfielder Judd Boniface recorded a hat trick, but the deficit was far too much to overcome.
“We made a lot of mental mistakes tonight,” Middletown coach JM Sienkowski said. “It’s hard to come back from that.”
And that led to the Hawks dominating the possession and the scoreboard. It culminated in a major victory against a top foe, one made possible by Urbana’s offensive prowess.
“We can’t take anybody lightly like last year,” McKay said. “We’re going to grind it out, and we’re going to get it done this season.”
NOTES: Dylan Lange had a pair of assists for Urbana. … Griffin Sheridan scored one goal for Middletown. Colby Rosner had two assists. Jacob Brandenburg and Broden Moran each had an assist.
