GAITHERSBURG — No matter what happened in Thursday’s regional championship game, Urbana’s boys basketball team had already done enough to ensure 2022-23 would go down as a turnaround season.
The Hawks had clinched a winning season for the first time in seven years, after all.
“It’s one of the best seasons Urbana’s had in a while,” said Urbana senior forward Jude Huseby, who expressed pride in being a member of a team that battled so hard and accomplished so much. “It’s one of my favorite teams I’ve ever played with.
“I’m glad we got this far,” he said. “I just wish we could’ve gone a couple more [games].”
Nothing outlandish about that wish, not for a Hawks team that only trailed top-seeded Gaithersburg by five points with 3 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third quarter on Thursday.
But Urbana’s shooting woes that cropped up early in the game didn’t diminish. Meanwhile, standouts Ben Bradford and Solomon Mensah were helping the host Trojans pull away.
Taking command with a 24-8 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters, Gaithersburg beat Urbana 72-47 in a Class 4A West regional championship game.
Urbana only managed to make one field goal in the second quarter, and that basket — from freshman Aaron Shoffner — came with 21 seconds left in the half.
Against a strong foe like Gaithersburg (17-5), such a lack of offense seemed like a recipe for disaster. But the Hawks only trailed 26-22 at halftime.
“Obviously, we didn’t make enough shots in the first half, but we were right there,” Urbana coach David Crawmer said. “I thought our defense was great the first half. I think we held their best player to four points.”
He was referring to Bradford, the 6-foot-4 guard who had been averaging around 27 points a game, and the much younger Shoffner was tasked with guarding him.
“Aaron did a great job on him in the first half. I thought he did a great job on him in the entire game,” Crawmer said. “But when you’re having to guard like that and kind of face guard him, you expend a lot of energy, and I think that kind of affected his scoring a little bit, too, which hurts us.”
While Shoffner, who finished with five points, continued to help his defense contain Bradford, such standouts are rarely held down for an entire game.
After seeing his team’s lead cut to 35-30 when Urbana’s Aaron Humes hit a layup set up by Christian Whitehead’s nice pass in the third, Bradford provided all of Gaithersburg’s points in a quarter-ending 11-3 run.
During that stretch, Bradford had two three-point plays — both coming on athletic drives to the hoop. And with 1.5 seconds left in the third, he caught an inbounds pass and banked in a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Trojans a 46-33 lead.
“In the second half, they hit a couple shots early, got on a little bit of a run. And we just really continued to struggle to score,” Crawmer said. “I thought the 3 they hit there at the end of the third quarter just kind of maybe just busted our spirit a little bit there.”
While Urbana prevented Bradford — who finished with 22 points — from going on another tear in the fourth quarter, Mensah took over, scoring 13 of his game-high 29 points in the final period. During that stretch, he hit a 3-pointer and had a three-point play when he grabbed his own rebound and hit a putback.
“We put a lot of emphasis into really shutting down No. 3, but No. 5 was really good today for them, and hats off to him,” Crawmer said. “We had a gameplan, and unfortunately, he kind of blew up our gameplan a little bit.”
Huseby led the Hawks with 16 points. RJ Roche had 10 points. Whitehead had nine points.
With only two seniors, Hood College-bound Huseby and fellow starter Youssef Ali, Urbana will return a slew of players from a team that proved it could win, finishing with a 15-9 record.
“I told the guys in the locker room, ‘Look, we’ve had a great year.’ I mean, this program has been way down for a while,” Crawmer said. “It’s the first winning season we’ve had since 2015. So to make it to the regional championship game, I think we’ve come a long way.”
