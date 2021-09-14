It’s become the norm for Urbana to vie for and ultimately win the county public schools golf championship, and it occurred again Tuesday at Clustered Spires Golf Course.
The Hawks scored their 12th win in the past 13 seasons — and second in five months — with an overall 295, outdistancing runner-up Linganore (314) by a wide margin and also crowning the individual winner.
Urbana sophomore Minh Le won the overall boys title with a 1-under par 71, leading a quartet of Hawks who shot in the 70s among their team of five golfers. He was followed by Bach Ngo (73), AnPhi Le (74), Rylan Bravin (77) and Michael Snyder (80).
Oakdale’s Elizabeth Tucci grabbed the girls individual championship with a 73, edging AnPhi Le — who had taken the overall crown last April during the shortened spring golf season. Tucci trailed Le by two shots at the turn, but rallied for the win by going 2 under on the back nine.
Four females competed Tuesday.
Urbana’s crown, the latest in a long line of them for the Hawks at marquee events, comes after the team spent the early portion of the season looking to improve.
“They kind of had a slow start to the year, but they’re coming on,” said Urbana coach Joe Cook, whose team had three seniors — Ngo, AnPhi Le and Snyder — in its top four on Tuesday. “Being senior heavy, I’m confident they’ll get it turned around. Their best golf is ahead of them this year, I think.”
Second-place Linganore was paced by Austin May (73) and Sam Johnson (75).
Middletown was a close third with a 315, led by Steven Hartman (73) and Noah Hofflinger (74).
Tucci’s Bears placed fourth (319). Oakdale’s Jordan Tourtillott shot a 77.
Luke Adams and Jared Struss each carded 80s to lead fifth-place Brunswick.
Tuscarora’s Ryan Johnson shot a 79 for the sixth-place Titans.
TJ, which was seventh, got a 77 from Brayden Fred Tyeryar.
Walkersville’s David Nukolls shot a 78 for the Lions, who were eighth. Catoctin’s Jordan Moore (95) paced the ninth-place Cougars. Frederick was 10th, led by Aidan Wellen’s 93.
