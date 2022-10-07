Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.66/week
URBANA — As well as Urbana's defense had played through the first five games, it had yet to be really tested.
That changed in a major way Friday night when Middletown was piling up rushing yards and points and had the ball on the Hawks' 10-yard line with less than a minute to play and a chance to win the game.
On the sideline, Urbana coach Brad Wilson's heart was pounding and many of the team's fans, if not the players, had their hearts in their throats.
"I always believe in my teammates," said Pepper Loun, a senior lineman and defensive leader for the Hawks. "I never felt they were going to score."
On fourth-and-3 from the Urbana 12 with 33.7 seconds to play, Urbana stopped Middletown quarterback Cam Baker on a rollout to the right to preserve a 24-19 win and deny Middletown a dramatic come-from-behind victory.
Loun believed it was senior defensive back Noah Grove who made the game-sealing tackle back near the Urbana 15-yard-line that preserved the Hawks' unbeaten season at 6-0.
Meanwhile, Middletown fell to 3-3 after beating Boonsboro and Linganore the previous two weeks.
"What I love the most about this team is we play for each other," Loun said. "When it mattered most, we came together, and we just made the stop."
Through its first five games, all against out-of-county teams, Urbana had outscored the opposition 200-3.
But the Hawks had yet to face a running back the caliber of Middletown's Carson Smith, who gashed them repeatedly over 40 carries on his way to a 207-yard, two-touchdown performance.
Scenes from Urbana vs. Middletown football at Urbana High School on Friday.
Katina Zentz
"Middletown is always the same," Loun said. "They do what they do, and they do it well."
With the Knights trailing 24-6 with 2:40 to play in the third quarter, Baker ignited his team's comeback hopes with a 54-yard run to the Urbana 29.
Smith capped that drive with a 4-yard scoring run with 8.4 seconds to play in the third, marking the first touchdown the Urbana defense had given up all season.
Following a defensive stop, the Knights marched down the field again by handing the ball to Smith, and he scored on an 8-yard run to cut Middletown's deficit to 24-19 with 7:58 to play.
However, Urbana stopped the ensuing 2-point conversion try, which was very critical at the end of the game because the Knights could not tie the game on the final drive with their strong-footed senior kicker Joncarlo Schooler.
Schooler connected earlier on field-goal attempts of 36 and 42 yards with plenty of room to spare.
"That was huge," Wilson said of Urbana's stop on the 2-point conversion.
After another defensive stop, Middletown took over on its own 30 trailing by five with 5:57 to play.
On 10 plays, the Knights drove to the Urbana 10.
All but two plays were runs by Smith, and the Knights also benefitted from a 15-yard personal-foul penalty.
Facing a third-and-16 from their own 49, Baker tossed a screen pass out to Smith, and he took it 22 yards to the Urbana 29, earning the first down for the Knights.
It was the Knights' only pass completion of the game.
On third-and-1 from the Urbana 10, Smith was dropped for a loss of 2 yards by the Hawks, setting up the pivotal fourth down.
After both teams spent a timeout, Urbana came up with its biggest stop of the season.
"Fantastic effort is what I have to say," Middletown coach Collin Delauter said. "Great effort. You know, we laid it all out on the line. Hats off to them. They have a good team. They played hard. Our effort was much better in the second half. ... I am proud of the guys for fighting the entire game."
Offensively, Urbana received a major spark from senior receiver Yannick Siewe, who finished with eight catches for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Siewe said he and senior quarterback Keegan Johnson had really been connecting in practice, and "it transitioned to the game," Siewe said.
"Helped us to pull out the victory," he said.
Most importantly, Urbana was relieved to have survived a pretty stern test.
"This is a great game for us," Wilson said. "We had to experience something like this because it's not always going to be blowout wins. Maybe we got into a false sense of whatever. We needed to be tested. We needed to have some adversity, and our kids came through. We are going to learn a lot from this."
