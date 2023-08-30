URBANA — It’s easier to count who remains on the Urbana football team and coaching staff rather than who left.
After its best season in more than a decade that culminated in a trip to the Class 4A-3A state semifinals, the Hawks graduated all but six starters, including nearly everyone on offense. Head coach Brad Wilson stepped down, too, leaving a vacancy at a program on the rise once more.
Enter Dean Swink — who was Urbana’s defensive line coach last year — as the new boss, along with a spate of versatile yet young players.
While there are new faces in new places, the Hawks have faith that their talent and coaching will make up for the vast inexperience on all fronts and return them to 2022’s heights — if not higher.
“They definitely set our goals way higher, the way they played,” senior cornerback/wide receiver Amine Saidi said of last season’s seniors. “They showed us all we just have to play way better the following years and set the standard like they did.”
They’ll attempt to do that under Swink, who’s taking over his first head coaching job since he left Tuscarora following the 2011 season.
Throughout his first few weeks of preseason practices, he’s brought a newfound energy to Urbana, balancing greater accountability with a sense of fun. In turn, his players bought in almost instantly.
“He’s just completely eliminated the fact that people can slack off during practice,” senior linebacker Mikey Shea said. “It’s always 100% driven intensity. We’ve always had that, but it was never as enforced as it is [now].”
While Swink is relishing the chance to be in charge again, he said the administrative work that comes with being a head coach has been the biggest hurdle since taking over.
“Being in charge now and the buck stopping with me, it’s been like, now I know why I wanted to be an assistant,” Swink said. “Because one of the last things I get to do is actually coach. That’s the part I like to do.”
He thrives when on the sideline, and his players respond. Now, he’ll be tasked with keeping the Hawks competitive.
The biggest transformation will be on offense, which lost all but two starters, including gunslinging quarterback Keegan Johnson and top wideouts Riley Smith and Yannick Siewe. Swink said the spread concepts that were so successful will remain in the playbook, though the team will showcase multiple looks that will vary based on the opponent’s defense.
But the X-factor is senior Elijah Jean-Jacques, who will see time at both quarterback and wide receiver. He’s the team’s best athlete, and one of the best Swink said he’s ever coached.
“He’s too valuable and too athletic to not be on the field,” Swink said.
Jean-Jacques originally came to Urbana as a reserve quarterback, but his speed and hands made him fit for a move to receiver and cornerback. He then picked up lacrosse, which he said helped him become smarter and even quicker while honing his awareness of his opposite man on the field.
It also turned him into a team leader, someone who’s not afraid to vocally coach up his teammates. That’s part of the reason Swink trusts him so much, along with the on-field talent.
“I try not to let my head get too big, but I like how Coach Swink sees me as this athlete that can do it all,” Jean-Jacques said. “Whatever he asks me to do and whatever he thinks is best for the team, I’ll go out there and give it my best, whether that’s throwing passes, catching passes, running, kicking.”
He’ll also play defense as a shutdown corner. That unit, led by second-year coordinator Gregg Frazier, was one of Frederick County’s most stout in 2022, pitching six shutouts and allowing just over seven points per game.
The Hawks picked up Frazier’s aggressive scheme with striking aplomb, and they seem hungry to repeat that success in 2023.
“This time last year, we were not this ahead of the game,” senior linebacker Colin Mahaney said. “Right now, we have all the plays down. We’re ready.”
Despite the massive turnover in personnel both on the field and the sideline, the Hawks are confident they can remain competitive, potentially for years to come.
“This place was once feared. It was great. It’s not unreasonable for us to return to that,” Swink said.
