Urbana was the only Frederick County team to get a No. 1 seed in the MPSSAA football playoff brackets, which were released on Monday, and unbeaten Frederick just missed getting a top seed after losing a tiebreaker to Damascus in the regional point standings.

Getting the top seed in the Class 4A-3A West, the Hawks are one of six Frederick County teams that will host first-round playoff games on Thursday or Friday. The county's other four teams open the postseason on the road, including two that play intracounty games.

