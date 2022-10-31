Urbana was the only Frederick County team to get a No. 1 seed in the MPSSAA football playoff brackets, which were released on Monday, and unbeaten Frederick just missed getting a top seed after losing a tiebreaker to Damascus in the regional point standings.
Getting the top seed in the Class 4A-3A West, the Hawks are one of six Frederick County teams that will host first-round playoff games on Thursday or Friday. The county's other four teams open the postseason on the road, including two that play intracounty games.
Frederick got the No. 2 seed in the Class 3A West, while Damascus claimed the top seed. Both teams finished with a region-best 90 points.
The first tiebreaker, head-to-head competition, didn't apply because the Cadets and Hornets didn't play each other in the regular season. The next tiebreaker was most bonus points accumulated, and Damascus outpointed Frederick 27-25 in that category. Bonus points are awarded for each game won by a defeated opponent.
Here are first-round matchups involving Frederick County teams.
In the Class 4A-3A West, No. 1 Urbana will host No. 8 Tuscarora on Thursday, and Thomas Johnson will play at Seneca Valley on Friday.
In the Class 3A West, No. 2 Frederick will host No. 7 South Hagerstown, No. 3 Oakdale will host No. 6 North Hagerstown, and No. 5 Linganore will play at No. 4 Rockville. All three games will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday
In the Class 2A West, No. 2 Middletown will host No. 7 Hammond on Friday at 6:30 p.m., and No. 4 Walkersville will host No. 5 Glenelg on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Both games will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
In the Class 1A North, No. 3 Brunswick will host No. 6 Catoctin at 7 p.m. Friday in rematch of last week's game, which the Railroaders won 7-6.
