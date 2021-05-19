Urbana’s girls lacrosse team runs like a fairly well-oiled machine, even at this early juncture of the season.
The Hawks pass the ball well. They find the back of the net with regularity, having scored at least 13 goals in all five of their games so far. And they defend with the tenacity of a guard dog, allowing you to approach but not ultimately to break in.
So thorough was their dominance Wednesday night in a 13-1 victory at Tuscarora that it was difficult to tell that most of their team is new to high school varsity lacrosse. Almost half of their team is comprised of freshmen and sophomores.
Yet, their chemistry is impeccable because the upperclassmen foster a welcoming environment — the seniors treat everyone else like seniors, according to coach Ann Lewis — and they often got together during the down time to work out and sharpen their skills together.
Losing last season “felt tragic”, according to senior goalie Emma Regan, the backbone of the team’s strong defense.
“It just made us want to make the best of everything and make our time together the best that we could,” she said.
Urbana (5-0) has allowed just one goal over its last two games against Thomas Johnson and Tuscarora. The Hawks have given up just 23 over five games so far and are winning games by an average of more than 10 goals.
“Our defense since I have been here has always been a pretty strong factor,” said Lewis, a former defensive player who is in her seventh season as the Hawks’ coach.
While Regan serves as a strong anchor of the defense, senior Jadelyn Coleman “hunkers down” and runs the show on the back line, according to Lewis. Junior defender Sofia Cedrone brings a lot of speed to the unit and Elizabeth Elliott has become a main contributor as a sophomore.
When asked about the Urbana defense, Tuscarora coach Bradley Gray said the Hawks “always have the slide right there, ready to go.”
“You can beat one of their girls, but there are going to be two more ready to go,” he said. “That’s what we couldn’t get through.”
The Titans (2-3) did finally break through for a goal about two and a half minutes into the second half when junior attack Ashley Elliott bounced one inside of the post, past Regan, off of a feed from Shannon Heister. But Tuscarora really didn’t have many good looks at scoring.
“I have 11 seniors on the team, and only one of them has meaningful varsity experience, and she missed the game because of a close contact with COVID-19,” Gray said. “I am not unhappy with the effort at all. We will learn from this experience. These girls are giving me everything I have asked of them. You just can’t rush lacrosse I.Q. Some of our decision-making, not all of the time, is getting us.”
Urbana’s scoring effort was pretty balanced, as it often is. Senior midfielder Natalie Voorhees scored five goals. Freshman Paige White and junior Kasey Beach each had two goals and two assists, and Avery Hines added one goal and three assists.
“It’s fun watching them come together,” Lewis said. “The team meshes so well.”
