As Urbana girls basketball player Brianna Shuttlewood walked to the free-throw line, Hawks players were already slapping hands and sporting wide smiles.
There were just 10.9 seconds left, and Urbana had already done everything it needed to avenge a loss earlier this season to rival Linganore. Shuttlewood made her free throws, bounced over to her team’s fired-up bench and watched the final seconds tick off in the Hawks 61-51 win over the visiting Lancers on Monday.
For the second straight game, the Hawks won a rematch against a powerful team that beat them earlier this season, with the first payback coming on Friday against Oakdale.
“I’m still shaking from the adrenaline,” said Hawks senior Alanna Tate, who finished with 14 points, tying Shuttlewood for the team high. “It was so exciting. We needed this.”
The win was a measuring stick for the Hawks (12-6, 9-3 CMC Spires), showing strides they’ve made since losing 63-62 to the Lancers on Trinity Lindblade’s 3-pointer in the final seconds last month.
While Urbana never relinquished the lead after taking it in the first quarter, the Hawks endured Linganore’s comeback attempt down the stretch. Trailing by 15 midway through the fourth quarter, Linganore stormed back and only trailed 55-51 when Julia Mitchell hit a layup with 1:29 left.
Linganore had turned on a full-court press, which was creating some turnovers or forcing the Hawks to rush shots. But Urbana didn’t buckle.
“Tonight, yeah they made a run, but we found the moment of calm, we found the moment of take a deep breath and play together,” Hawks coach Joe Blaser said. “So to me, that’s growth, and I’m really proud of that.”
Tate, who headed to the bench after picking up her fourth foul with 5:38 left, came up big down the stretch. She hit a driving layup with 1:09 left. Then, she grabbed a steal on the defensive end and fired a nice pass to Ava Duerr, whose layup gave the Hawks a 59-51 lead with 31 seconds left.
Urbana’s final seven points were scored by four different plays, emblematic of the teamwide approach the Hawks took to pull this one out.
“Everybody added stuff to the team to make this win,” Urbana’s Cassidy Mahaney said.
Mahaney, who transferred back to her local school this season after playing at Holy Cross, a private school in Bethesda, hit a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, as did Hannah Miles.
Mahaney joined an Urbana team that returned standouts like Miles, Tate and Shuttlewood.
“What she provides offensively, the ability to get to the rim as well as shooting from deep,” Blaser said. “She’s a really dynamic player. She causes a ton of havoc defensively, as well. You can put her on the ball, and she’ll make trouble for the other team.”
The Hawks also got a big game out of Paige White, who finished with 10 points and helped the Hawks tangle with Linganore post players like Mitchell.
“The thing about her is, there’s no off switch on that kid,” Blaser said. “At practice, she’s going as hard as she does in games. In gym class, she’s just like that.”
The Hawks also had to keep close tabs on Lindblade, a sharpshooter who finished with 14 points, including two 3s.
“We talked about it pregame, you have to be ready to defend two, three, four, five steps outside of the 3-point line,” Blaser said. “And I thought as long we contested those, we’d be in good shape.”
Shuttlewood hit the longest 3 of the night, a shot from over 30 feet out at the third-quarter buzzer, giving the Lancers a 44-38 lead.
Duerr had a team-high 15 rebounds for the Hawks. White, Tate and Shuttlewood each had seven rebounds.
Mitchell had 12 points and eight rebounds. Lindblade had six assists for Linganore. Gracie Wilson had 10 rebounds.
This was the first first Central Maryland Conference loss for the Lancers (17-2, 11-1 CMC Spires).
"In the final couple minutes, we went to the zone, and we got some good stops, got ourselves back into the game," Lancers coach Rachael Easterday said. "And then we went into our trap, trying to get the ball, and we did. But then we didn't do what we were supposed to do on offense. Missing layups and missing foul shots are what got us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.