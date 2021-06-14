URBANA — With a quick-strike offense and a harassing defense that made shots of any kind rarities, Urbana’s undefeated girls lacrosse team jumped out to huge lead in Monday’s state quarterfinals game against Chesapeake Anne Arundel.
The Hawks looked unstoppable, but Mother Nature had other ideas.
With Urbana leading 12-1, play was stopped because of lightning with 3 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first half and the game ended up getting suspended. The game will resume Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Urbana.
Urbana is vying for its first trip to the state semifinals since 2005, when it reached the state championship game.
The Hawks’ offense was led Monday by Natalie Voorhees, who scored 16 seconds into the match after getting a ground ball on the opening draw, and Kasey Beach, who already has a hat trick in the game.
The second-to-last goal of the day, from Avery Hines, was also noteworthy. Hines scooped up a ground ball, the 100th of her career, and immediately fired a shot for her second goal of the night.
Hines’ first goal came when she caught a nice Voorhees pass in mid-stride, kept charging toward the goal and scored.
