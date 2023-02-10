Six-day print delivery + full digital access - $4.61/week*
In the same rink nearly three years ago to the day, then-freshman Drew Renzi watched as Washington County raised the Monocacy Cup at the expense of his Urbana hockey team.
The Hawks had fallen just short in overtime, and that moment created a desire for Renzi and the rest of the returning class to one day hoist that trophy before they graduated.
Fast forward to Friday night, and all that stood between Urbana and the cup was arch rival Oakdale. The teams had split a pair of one-goal decisions this season, the only loss for either in conference play.
And after 45 minutes of physical, fast-paced action, Renzi’s Hawks lifted the cup high above their heads. They won 4-2 at Skate Frederick, claiming the team’s third Monocacy Valley Hockey League championship.
“We’ve had this in our brains since the beginning of high school, basically,” Renzi said. “Now we’re here, and now we did it. We’re the champs.”
He played a critical part in delivering the title, netting a power play marker with just over three minutes left in the third period to provide valuable insurance. It neutralized the Bears, who had spent much of the period pushing the pace and getting physical to try and find an equalizer.
Scenes from the Monocacy Valley Hockey League championship between Urbana and Oakdale at Skate Frederick on Friday. Urbana defeated Oakdale 4-2.
Katina Zentz
The tally eased the tension on Urbana’s bench, and it locked down defensively in the final minutes to seal victory.
“We knew the next goal would be huge. It would either be a two-goal lead or back to a tie game, and all year long, it’s been a seesaw game [with them],” Hawks coach Toby Heusser said. “So we knew if we got the next goal, it would be hard for them to come back.”
Urbana was protecting a lead for the final 18 minutes, 5 seconds, following Liam Grapes’ game-winner late in the second period. The junior forward crashed to the cage, tucking a shot blocker side past Oakdale goalie Devin Brown (16 saves).
The strike was part of a flurry of activity that flipped the game around. While even or within a goal for the entire contest, the Hawks were a step behind the Bears for much of the first part of Friday’s contest and only began turning the tide with Cody Keegan’s top-shelf snipe with just over five minutes left in the second that knotted the game at 2-2.
Urbana got that chance by turning up the heat, and that strike seemed to give the team greater urgency in its play.
“We knew if we put the pressure on them and forechecked them hard, eventually they would get tired,” Heusser said. “We knew it would come down to a penalty or turnover, and it pretty much did.”
It eventually put the Hawks over the top of their longtime nemesis.
Despite the loss, Oakdale played a strong game and seems primed to make another deep run in the Maryland Student Hockey League playoffs. The Bears got goals from Tyler Yuhas and Eli Corridon-Crum and played Urbana tight for the entire contest.
But Oakdale committed too many penalties, and by the final kill that resulted in Renzi’s goal, the team was worn down. Still, Bears coach Hugh McElroy was pleased with his team’s performance.
“I was proud of my team, and I told that to them in the locker room. Nothing to be ashamed about,” McElroy said. “It was one game that kind of got away from us, and credit to Urbana, they played a solid game.”
That the Hawks did, from Nate Browning-Elam’s first tally to Renzi’s capper.
And it ended with Urbana completing its ultimate goal, one Renzi and his fellow seniors have sought for nearly three years.
“We needed this win, and we just [expletive] pounced on it,” Grapes said. “I couldn’t be more happy.”
