Before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown hit in March of 2020, left-handed pitcher Keegan Johnson squeezed in some preseason work with Urbana’s baseball team.
He threw around 80 mph and did well in scrimmages. But this was a far cry from how he performed the following spring, when he was bigger and stronger and throwing fastballs with more zip.
“He makes this huge jump, he’s touching 86, 87 as a 10th grader,” Hawks coach Mike Frownfelter said. “I was like, ‘This is going to be something interesting.’”
Sure enough, Johnson enjoyed a stellar sophomore season, which included one three-start stretch where he was virtually unhittable, and the progress that produced such results also helped secure his baseball future.
Johnson has verbally committed to play baseball at Ball State for an athletic-academic scholarship.
Johnson couldn’t be reached for comment, but Frownfelter said the pitcher also had offers from West Virginia and Old Dominion, and those weren’t the only schools to take notice of his pitching.
“He was getting looked at by quite a few schools,” Frownfelter said. “I was getting phone calls all the time about him. He had like 10 or so schools interested.”
At Ball State, Johnson might have a chance to pursue more than just a baseball career.
“He’s also a very good kicker in football,” Frownfelter said. “So they’re going to give him the opportunity to kick and see what he can do with that, too.”
In the spring, Johnson was an integral part of a strong pitching staff that also included then-junior lefty Brendan Yagesh, who recently made a verbal commitment to play at Mount St. Mary’s.
“With him and Yagesh, I don’t know who’s No. 1,” said Frownfelter, who will have both pitchers back next season. “I’m not complaining with what I’ve got.”
Working 26 1-3 innings, Johnson went 5-1, held hitters to 13 hits, struck out 51 and had a 1.86 ERA. His lone loss came to Sherwood, which went on to win the Class 4A state title.
Johnson was particularly strong in successive starts against Brunswick, Walkersville and eventual Class 1A state champ Catoctin, piling up 30 strikeouts in 15 innings. His gem during that stretch was a no-hitter against the Cougars.
“I’ve been around coaching in this county for a while, I haven’t seen many pitchers go through a dominant performance like those three were,” Frownfelter said.
And being a junior, Johnson still has half of his high school career left.
“He’s such a hard worker, it’s good to see his college is already set,” Frownfelter said. “All he has to do is go out there the next two years and compete and get better.”
