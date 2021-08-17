Pulling a hard, line-drive single to right field, Urbana junior Brendan Yagesh knocked in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning against visiting Catoctin on May 12.
It was the first walk-off of Yagesh’s high school career. And coming in a long, twist-laden game, against a team that went on to win a state championship, no less, the clutch hit overshadowed what Yagesh had done earlier that day.
As the starting pitcher, the tall lefty held the Cougars to one run in 4 1-3 innings.
“Sometimes I look at him hit and I’m like, ‘Is he a better hitter than he is a pitcher?’” Urbana coach Mike Frownfelter said. “But when you see a 6-foot-3, 6-foot-4 left-handed pitcher that throws mid-80s, that’s what people want as a left-handed pitcher.”
No wonder Yagesh ended up on Mount St. Mary’s want list.
Yagesh, a rising senior at Urbana, has verbally committed to play baseball for the Mountaineers. After visiting the Emmitsburg school earlier this month, Yagesh made his decision on Friday, accepting an athletic-academic scholarship from a program that is helmed by recently hired head coach Frank Leoni.
“I played at a few camps, and they really liked me,” said Yagesh, who plays for D.C.-based Cadets Baseball. “They had me down for a visit, and I really liked what I saw. I saw the future was at Mount St. Mary’s.”
Not surprisingly, the Mount recruited Yagesh as a pitcher, looking to add someone to their staff who went 3-1 with an 0.79 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 26 1-3 innings for the Hawks this season.
But like Frownfelter and countless others, Mount coaches apparently couldn’t ignore Yagesh’s bat. Batting from the left side, he hit .422 with three doubles and three triples in 45 at-bats during a COVID-shortened spring season.
When asked what what the Mount was looking at him as, Yagesh said, “Primarily as a pitcher, but with a chance to hit for myself.”
Aside from the Mount, Yagesh drew interest from schools like Division I Marshall and Division II Newberry College (South Carolina) and Frostburg.
“Mount St. Mary’s came with a good offer, they have a new coaching staff,” Frownfelter said. “I was like, ‘Look, you can be part of the rebuilding process up there, you’re part of their first recruiting class.’ So he’s going to get opportunities.”
The college’s location didn’t hurt its appeal, either.
“It’s not that far from home. He can still be away and still close enough that if he wants to go home for a weekend and have dinner,” Frownfelter said. “And they’re giving an opportunity to do both. He’s going there as a pitcher but they’re going to give him the opportunity to show that he can hit, too.”
Frownfelter has seen Yagesh make plenty of strides since he first saw the ballplayer as a 9-year-old.
“He used to come to camps when he was younger, so I’ve seen him grow as a player and as a person,” the coach said. “He’s always been a very talented player, and not having a season last year kind of hurt his development in just figuring out how good of a player he could be.”
After a promising freshman season, when he started at first base and hit about .320, Yagesh saw his entire sophomore season in 2020 get wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. The lost year hindered the recruiting process for college prospects like him.
“My summer season before junior year, no Division I schools were allowed to tell me anything, it was hard that way,” Yagesh said. “But I was able to overcome it.”
His high school season with the Hawks didn’t hurt his stock.
“He just had an unbelievable year in terms of pitching and hitting, where he made PBR [Prep Baseball Report] second team all-state as a junior,” Frownfelter said.
Throwing a fastball, curve and change-up, Yagesh was one of the aces who churned out strong outings in pitching-rich Frederick County this spring. His lone loss was nothing to be ashamed of, either, not after he was saddled with two unearned runs in a 2-1 loss to eventual 3A state semifinalist Linganore, which threw Maryland-bound standout Matt Cunningham that day.
“I’ve always been more of a location kind of pitcher,” Yagesh said. “But as I’ve gotten bigger and older and the velocity was starting to come, it’s really all starting to tie together.”
Yagesh plans to play with the Cadets Baseball in the fall, and he’s still got a year of high school baseball left before continuing his career at the Mount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.