Urbana’s Eli DeRossi-Cytron sent about 50 emails to coaches and college programs across the country, putting his name out there in hopes of receiving an offer. Though some didn’t respond, one coach got back to the right-handed pitcher in three minutes.
That was Radford assistant Christian Bourne, who sent DeRossi-Cytron a direct message on Twitter to connect in early September.
“I definitely felt like if they reached out that fast, they do have a really good interest and they have belief in me,” DeRossi-Cytron said.
It led to a phone call, an official visit and a camp invitation. And not even two months after that initial exchange, he was a Highlander.
DeRossi-Cytron committed to Radford on Oct. 28, becoming yet another Frederick County pitcher bound for a Division I school. He joins lefty Keegan Johnson as Division I-bound Hawks.
The junior had drawn interest with a fastball that has reached 89 mph and a spring season in which he struck out 58 batters in 34 innings. DeRossi-Cytron had three Division I offers before choosing Radford.
“They never really showed any signs of, ‘Well, I don’t really want him on the team,’ or ‘I don’t know if it’ll be a good choice for us to make that decision on him,’” he said. “There have been some schools where they didn’t really show 100 percent belief in me.”
The school also fulfilled his desire to go south to a slightly warmer climate, as DeRossi-Cytron will soon be taking the mound in southwest Virginia.
It’s a place he immediately clicked with when he visited.
“When I went down there, it just really felt like home,” he said. “The coaches are really, really cool. I really like what they’re doing down there. The facilities are top notch. I have everything I need there to develop.”
