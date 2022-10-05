As a young kid, Keegan Johnson would often pick things up and throw them.
“Rocks, sticks, whatever I could get my hands on,” he said. “I would always go to my sister’s soccer games and throw whatever I could. ... It was kind of fun. I would try and hit stuff and be accurate.”
As Johnson got a little older, rocks and sticks evolved into baseballs and footballs. His throwing arm (his left) got stronger, and his accuracy improved even more.
And now his ability to throw baseballs and footballs with velocity and accuracy is what Johnson is best known for. It’s a skill that figures to shape his immediate and foreseeable future in a very significant way.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Johnson is the starting quarterback and kicker for Urbana High’s unbeaten (5-0), virtually unscored upon (three points allowed all season) football team.
He’s having the type of season that will generate serious interest from colleges as a quarterback and a kicker.
Except Johnson has already committed to play Division I baseball at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, a decision that is unlikely to change no matter how the rest of this football season at Urbana plays out.
With a fastball that hovers around 90 miles per hour and a biting curveball, delivered by a tall left-hander, Johnson has been one of the best starting pitchers in Frederick County for two seasons running.
“My heart is in baseball,” he stated firmly this week at an Urbana football practice.
But it’s hard to watch Johnson play football and not wonder about his potential in that sport, too.
He’s poised, mobile and reads the field well. His coaches and teammates positively gush over his ability to throw the deep ball.
“No [high school] quarterback can sling it 50 yards down the field, and you don’t have to wait under it,” said Riley Smith, Urbana’s leading receiver this season and Johnson’s life-long best friend on the baseball and football fields. “You can still catch it in stride.”
In the Hawks’ season-opening win over Richard Montgomery, Smith did just that on a ball that was thrown beautifully over the middle for a 64-yard touchdown.
“It was the most perfect ball a receiver could ask for,” Smith said.
Urbana head coach Brad Wilson said Johnson throws the ball as well as any high school quarterback he has seen.
“The thing about Keegan is he can place a ball, whether it’s a short route or an intermediate route,” said Wilson, who has been coaching high school football for more than 30 years. “And you don’t see a lot of kids that can place a deep ball like he can.”
Being the starting quarterback at Urbana, a job he took over in the middle of last season, has brought the normally introverted Johnson out of his shell a bit more.
Smith said Johnson is an unflappable leader who keeps everyone in check in his understated way, while Wilson has noticed a more poised and more confident quarterback this season.
“Once he became the starter, he had to be more vocal,” Wilson said.
Johnson could well be steaming toward the greatest individual scoring season in the rich history of Urbana football. Except the Hawks have never kept reliable program records, according to athletic director Ryan Hines. So, it’s impossible to know.
At the midpoint of the season, he’s already thrown for more than 800 yards and 18 touchdowns, next to only one interception in 79 overall attempts that Smith said wasn’t even his fault.
“It was a messed up scheme or something,” Smith said.
Johnson has also rushed for two touchdowns.
On the kicking front, he has converted three of his five field-goal attempts, with a long of 36 yards, and 24 of his 26 extra-point tries. All of that was done with his right leg, for the record.
Urbana’s offense has been so proficient that Johnson has only punted six times in five games with a long of 55 yards and an average of 43.8 yards per punt.
The only record Johnson cares about at the end of the season, though, is his team’s record.
“I think it’s going pretty smooth so far,” Johnson said, as Urbana prepares to face its first Frederick County opponent of the season Friday against Middletown. “Our line is giving me time, which I love, and our receivers are getting open. That’s all you can ask for.”
