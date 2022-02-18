URBANA — Resorting to a throwing motion reminiscent of her days as a softball player, Urbana junior guard Hannah Miles heaved a shot from behind half-court just before the third-quarter buzzer.
That was one of her few misses from beyond the 3-point arc all night.
Miles hit seven of her team’s 10 3-pointers and had a game-high 23 points to help the Hawks roll to a 74-41 win over Frederick and complete their regular season with a perfect 20-0 record on Friday.
“It was good to go 20-0 with this team. It’s a special team,” said Miles, whose Hawks face Catoctin in the Central Maryland Conference championship at Hood College on Tuesday before embarking on what they hope is a deep postseason run.
Only one of Urbana’s wins this season didn’t come by a double-digit margin, and that was a 51-50 win over Frederick on Jan. 11, when Miles hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the final minute.
There was no need for such late-game heroics from Miles or any of Urbana’s many other weapons in Friday’s rematch, not on a night when the Hawks stormed out to a 25-8 lead in the first quarter against a Frederick team that had won nine straight despite losing standout Brianna Feifer to a season-ending knee injury.
Miles hit four of her team’s six first-half 3-pointers to help the Hawks take a commanding 41-17 lead at the intermission. But the Hawks gave a stark reminder that they’re far from overdependent on long-range shots, not with dangerous post players like Carmen Kweti lurking in the paint, and not with a court full of players who constantly work the ball around in search of optimal shots.
Kweti scored 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter, thanks to a putback, a pair of fast-break layups and two nice passes inside from Alanna Tate.
“It’s just kind of reading the defense, seeing what’s open,” Miles said. “If our bigs are covered, we kick it outside. If the outside’s covered, we look for the inside, and just back and forth.”
Such options make the Hawks tough to defend.
“I mean, they couldn’t miss. We tried a variety of different things on defense,” Cadets coach Tony Murray said. “The thing is, when you get down early, you have to be aggressive, and it allowed for shooters to kind of find spots and knock down shots.”
Miles didn’t cool down a bit in the second half, with one of her 3s coming from well beyond the arc.
“It’s always on and off nights,” Miles said. “I feel like once I’m hot, I keep going.”
While she might have a little streakiness at times, Miles’ preparation plays a large role in such performances. Hawks coach Joe Blaser said Miles is one of several Hawks who is getting in shots while he’s setting up the gym for practices.
“So a night like this is earned for her,” the coach said. “She puts in the work, as do all of our players.”
Urbana players feed off of each other in practice as well as games.
“It’s a team that wants to work hard. We all push each other, we want to be the best that we all can,” Miles said. “So that’s what makes us such a good team, we push each other.”
Kweti had 13 rebounds, and Miles had eight boards. Tate had 13 points and five rebounds. Cassidy Irish had 10 points and seven rebounds. Bri Shuttlewood had nine points, and Reagan McMahon had five rebounds.
Frederick (14-5), which is poised to get the top seed in the 3A West playoffs despite playing a large portion of the season without two injured starters, was led by Asha Lacet (18 points), Sydney Huskey (17 points, six rebounds. and five steals) and Aubree Murray (seven rebounds, four blocks).
“They worked hard, they battled,” Murray said of his team’s effort on Friday. “I told them in the locker room, everyone has a game like this, you run into a team that’s hot, they’re a buzzsaw. So we’ll get back. We’ve got a week and half to get ready [for the playoffs].”
