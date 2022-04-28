No matter what happens this season, Urbana’s softball team probably won’t be forced to enlist some ill-prepared position player to serve as an emergency catcher.
“A lot of catchers on the roster,” Hawks coach Frank Husson said after rattling off the names of four Urbana players who have filled that position in their careers.
Two of those names were junior Cici Bullock and sophomore Lily Woodham. And while neither caught during Urbana’s 2-1 win over host Tuscarora on Thursday, both of them found other ways to be involved in crucial plays at the plate.
With the game tied at 1 and two outs in the fourth inning, Bullock scored from second base on a grounder to the second baseman that resulted in an error, sliding safely into home to beat the throw.
And Woodham, who was playing right field, charged to field a sixth-inning single and fired a one-hop throw to Hawks’ catcher Delaney Reefe, who quickly tagged out a runner at home to help preserve Urbana’s one-run lead.
Manufacturing a run and barely preventing a run loomed large on a day when the Hawks (10-4) had to face Tuscarora freshman pitcher Avery Neuman, who threw a complete-game one-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
Praising the spins on Neuman’s pitches, among other things, Husson said, “It’s hard to believe she’s just a freshman. The rest of us are going to have a long three more years here.”
Neuman held the Hawks hitless and scoreless through the first three innings. But Reefe led off the fourth by lining a double to left-center, and she alertly advanced to third when the ball was thrown to second base.
With Bullock at the plate, Reefe scored the game-tying run on a wild pitch. Bullock then hit a grounder that wasn’t fielded cleanly by the first baseman, and Reefe slid safely to beat the infielder to the bag.
“I’m not like the fastest,” Bullock said. “So you’ve got to improvise sometimes.”
Later that inning, Bullock broke from second base on Charlene Payne’s two-out grounder, which was misplayed by the second baseman, rounded third and headed home.
“Coach Frank was like, ‘You’re going,’” Bullock said. “I was like, ‘OK.’ It was pretty close.”
Bullock slid safely into home, giving the Hawks a 2-1 lead.
“We’ve got to commend that type of hustle. We had that grit the whole game,” Husson said. “Not only her hustling down the line [during her at-bat], but also hustling to score on the ground ball that was hit to the second baseman.”
After giving up a run in the first, Urbana pitcher Delainey Quartucci (who struck out six and scattered six hits) held the Titans scoreless the rest of the day. But she faced several threats, with the most menacing one coming in the sixth.
With a runner on second and one out, Tuscarora’s Kori Noffsinger singled to right field, and the baserunner got the green light to head home as Woodham fielded the ball.
“I was like, ‘You’ve got to send her on that,’” Titans coach Michaela Persinger said. “They had to make a perfect throw to home plate and tag her out.”
That’s just what happened thanks to Woodham, who has enjoyed playing outfield for the Hawks this season despite her history as a catcher.
“I was kind of just thinking if the ball came to me, I was going to throw it home,” Woodham said. “And I know I have my team I can rely on, like Delaney at the plate, she put down an amazing tag.”
“Three things happened really well on that play,” Husson said. “Number one, she charged the ball. Two, she came up throwing to the plate. And number three, Delaney made a nice pick on the one-hopper and put the tag on.”
Quartucci faced another pressure situation in the seventh, when Ella McDonald singled and advanced to second on a sac bunt, bringing Neuman to the plate with two outs. Neuman had hits in her first two at-bats and scored the game’s first run in the first inning, ripping a double to left and later stealing home on a throw to second base.
Husson visited the pitchers circle, telling Quartucci, “Hey, nothing within a foot of that plate. And Avery was able to pull the ball. When the ball came off the bat, I thought, ‘Oh no, it’s going to be a floater over the third baseman’s head.’”
Not so. Third baseman Carleigh Magers caught the liner for the final out.
While it was a hard-luck loss for Neuman and the Titans, Tuscarora (6-8) has been enjoying a turnaround season. And like the Hawks, whose lone senior is Payne, the Titans have plenty of players who will continue to contribute in future seasons.
One of those players is Neuman, who had thrown a complete game with 12 strikeouts in a 3-1 loss to Middletown on Wednesday.
“She threw another 10 strikeouts tonight against a really potent lineup,” Persinger said. “She did her own job. Our defense let us down on some basic plays, but it happens. Our team has been improving throughout the year.”
