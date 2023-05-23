Urbana Semifinal
Urbana’s Lo McAnaw reacts while running to first base after leading off with a walk in the Class 4A State semifinal against Sherwood at Bachman Sports Complex on Tuesday. Urbana defeated Sherwood 2-0.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

After five scoreless innings, the Urbana softball team manufactured a run then got an insurance solo homer from freshman Lo McAnaw to defeat Sherwood 2-0 on Tuesday in the Class 4A state semifinals at Bachman Sports Complex.

Delaney Reefe hurled a complete game shutout to put the Hawks in the state final for the first time since their championship season of 2011.

