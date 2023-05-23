After five scoreless innings, the Urbana softball team manufactured a run then got an insurance solo homer from freshman Lo McAnaw to defeat Sherwood 2-0 on Tuesday in the Class 4A state semifinals at Bachman Sports Complex.
Delaney Reefe hurled a complete game shutout to put the Hawks in the state final for the first time since their championship season of 2011.
In the top of the sixth, Urbana (19-3) put the first run on the board after Reefe led off with a double, Carleigh Magers bunted her third and Cici Bullock knocked her in with a sacrifice fly.
McAnaw then homered in the seventh before Reefe polished off the shutout from the pitcher's circle.
The Hawks face either Dulaney or Broadneck for the title on Friday or Saturday at the University of Maryland. The date and time will be determined later.
