Class 4A State Softball Final
Urbana (19-3) vs. Dulaney (16-5)
Class 4A State Softball Final
Urbana (19-3) vs. Dulaney (16-5)
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: University of Maryland Softball Complex, College Park
Road to Final: The Hawks have pulled out a trio of close wins on their way to the final. They claimed their region crown with a 3-1 victory over Northwest and a 2-1 extra-inning defeat of Clarksburg. Urbana’s lone laugher was an 18-0 drubbing of Walter Johnson in the state quarterfinals before it squeezed out a 2-0 upset of top-seeded Sherwood in the semifinals. Dulaney, meanwhile, has played four fairly easy playoff games. The Lions won 6-0 over Catonsville and 10-0 over Perry Hall to claim the regional crown, before beating Laurel 14-1 and Broadneck 7-2 to reach the state championship game.
Top Players: Urbana — Delaney Reefe, senior, pitcher; Lo McAnaw, freshman, infield; Kaelynn Burge, junior, outfield; Delainey Quartucci, junior, infield; Carleigh Magers, junior, infield; Cici Bullock, senior, infield; Maggie Hummer, senior, catcher. Dulaney — Ava Morrow, senior, outfield; Lilly Tinker, junior, pitcher; Kimani Dennis, freshman, infield; Riley Hodiste, senior, utility; Grace Overcash, senior, outfield; Kayla Bright, senior, infield; Carly Desi, freshman, catcher.
Outlook: The Hawks are rolling into their first state finals appearance since 2011, when they won their lone championship. They have dropped just one game since an 0-2 start and continue to find any way they can to win. Maryland commit Delaney Reefe anchors Urbana and is a vital two-way threat as one of Frederick County’s top players. She’s their ace pitcher, converting from a catcher to dominate in the circle. Offensively, Reefe paces the county’s public school players in each of the three triple crown categories (batting average, home runs, RBIs). She’s complemented by Kaelynn Burge, Carleigh Magers, Cici Bullock, Delainey Quartucci and freshman Lo McAnaw. The Lions are a bit of an upstart, making their first finals appearance since they won it all in 2001. Dulaney had an up-and-down start to the regular season before rattling off eight straight wins, only to drop two of its final three games. But the Lions have had four relatively breezy playoff games, led by senior outfielder Ava Morrow at the plate and junior pitcher Lilly Tinker in the circle. The team also has a crop of promising freshmen, led by third baseman Kimani Dennis.
—Alexander Dacy
