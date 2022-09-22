URBANA — As expected, Urbana’s volleyball team had its hands full against talented North Hagerstown on Thursday.
Momentum-interrupting timeouts were made for matches like this. And sure enough, one was called midway through the second set.
But this timeout was called by the Hubs, who trailed Urbana 13-9 at the time.
After North Hagerstown rolled in the first set, Urbana forced the visiting Hubs to engage in a pair of tightly contested sets to earn a 25-14, 25-21, 25-19 win.
Even the first set featured plenty of hard-earned points on both sides. Several came on hard-smacked kills by North’s Baylee Doolan, including one that prompted an Urbana timeout.
Likewise, Urbana senior outside hitter Claire Thompson was beginning to accumulate impressive kills on a night when she finished with 12.
Both teams entered the match with unbeaten regular-season records. Urbana’s previous losses came in the Westminster Tournament to Seneca Valley, Pennsylvania (which beat the Hubs, as well), and reigning Class 3A state champ Reservoir.
Hawks coach Jerry Burge liked the way his players responded to Thursday’s test.
“It’s been the toughest and one of the best-played matches we’ve done so far,” he said. “They’re a great team, and I was really proud of how my team fought every single point of every game.”
Evidence of that mindset came late in the third set, when Hawks senior Julia Gustafson slid head-first on the gym floor trying to get a hand under a ball that deflected off a quick-reflexed teammate toward the back row.
While that ball eluded Gustafson, she kept plenty of others off the floor, finishing with 16 digs. All those dives took a toll on her body, though, and she had an ice bag on her wrist after the match.
“Sometimes when I dive, I hit it a little hard and it feels a little funky,” she said of her wrist.
As the match progressed, the Hawks did a better job getting to North’s hard hits. Gustafson said the Hawks knew they were in for a tough match, but there’s nothing like real-match experience to sharpen a team’s sense of urgency.
“I think the first set was more of a wake-up call for us. The second set, we really picked it up,” Gustasfson said. “We kind of learned what they did best, how they picked us apart, and we were able to fix most of those mistakes and really pick up more balls and challenge them.”
The Hubs adapted, though, often opting for tips from the likes of Gabby Grantham-Medley and Armani Kenney.
“We just need to pick ‘em up,” Burge said of those tips. “But the kids are so high in the air, and the angles that they’re [tipping at], it’s hard. It’s still what we want, but it’s a hard ball to get.”
On the other side of the net, senior setter and captain Sofia Rodriguez plotted to help feed hitters like Thompson.
“I was trying to reverse the flow,” Rodriguez said. “So when they had a short blocker, when the setter was front row, I tried going outside so then we could get hits on the line.”
One of Thompson’s hits bounced just inside the right sideline to tie the second set at 9. Aside from her kills, several of which elicited screams from her teammates, Thompson also had three digs and one block.
“Claire did everything we needed her to do and asked her to do,” Burge said. “She passed well, hit well, played defense. She’s one of our emotional leaders, we have a great group of kids that love to play together.”
Rodriguez had 15 assists and seven digs. Kaelynn Burge had 10 assists and five digs.
After watching her team respond to Thursday’s challenge, Rodriguez was confident the Hawks were capable of meaningful improvement. Her coach targeted one facet of the game that needed to be strengthened as the season goes on.
“We’ve just got to be a better blocking team,” Burge said. “And then we’ll be really hard to beat.”
